Kevin Hart, Doja Cat, ‘Up’ house part of Airbnb’s new Icon experience

Airbnb wants to give guests access to worlds they’ve only dreamed of.

The company unveiled its Icon category, described as “extraordinary experiences from the world’s greatest icons.”

Guests will be hosted by Kevin Hart, Doja Cat or TikTok sensation Khaby Lame, stay in Prince’s “Purple Rain” house, or spend the night in the Musée d’Orsay.

“Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination — until now,” Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and chief executive officer, said in a news release.

Throughout the year, Airbnb will release 11 Icon stays around the U.S. and the world.

Drift off in the ‘Up’ house: In Abiquiu, New Mexico, you can sleep inside Disney and Pixar’s most iconic home by exploring Carl’s world in a detailed recreation — complete with more than 8,000 balloons. Oh, and it will rise into the air, in case you were wondering.

Spend the night in the Ferrari Museum: For those with a need for speed or a love of heavy machinery, the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy, features a bed crafted from the same leather as Ferrari seats. You’ll sleep “next to 110 elite trophies, and the Ferrari cars that won those trophies.” You’ll also get to ride along with Marc Gené as he takes you on a lap around the Pista di Fiorano.

Step into X-Men ‘97: In Westchester, New York, for a few days you can live out your childhood dreams like the Marvel X-Men in a recreation of professor Xavier’s mansion.

Go VIP with Kevin Hart: The comedian is taking you on a journey into his members-only Coramino Live Lounge for an A-list evening. You’ll join Hart and his friends in this secret speakeasy, where you’ll enjoy a tequila tasting and live stand-up.

Wake up in the Musée d’Orsay: Stay in the Paris art museum’s iconic clock room. From the terrace, you’ll see the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games along the River Seine.

Join a living room session with Doja Cat: In an intimate experience, the singer will be hosting you and giving a living room performance of her favorite songs and her latest album.

Stay in Prince’s “Purple Rain” house: Prince purchased the mansion in Minneapolis from the movie “Purple Rain,” and no one has been able to tour the land until now. You get a chance to stay at the mansion and listen to rare tracks by rock music icon.

Game with Khaby Lame: The famed TikToker invites you to his hometown of Milan, ideal for those seeking an overnight gaming experience.

Go on tour with Feid Feid is going on tour and taking you with him. For one week you’ll join the reggaeton artist and his crew for rehearsals, ride along on the tour bus and get backstage access for every show.

Live like Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor: Take a trip to Chennai, India, in style with Bollywood star Kapoor in her family home. The intimate experience includes learning her beauty secrets to tasting her favorite southern Indian dishes.

Make core memories with Inside Out 2: You’re cordially invited to an overnight stay at Headquarters, aka the control center of Riley’s emotions.

How to book

The listings won’t go live all at once. In order to get your booking, Airbnb is doing it via lottery.

Each guest can request to book the location once it goes live. For example, you can request the “Up” house now through May 14, but a stay in Prince’s pad won’t be available until August.

From there, those selected will receive a “digital golden ticket.” The experiences are priced under $100 per guest — with some being free.

“As life becomes increasingly digital, we’re focused on bringing more magic into the real world. With Icons, we’ve created the most extraordinary experiences on Earth,” Chesky said.

For more information, visit the Airbnb Icon category page.