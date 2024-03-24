Experience Greece by checking into the Mayia Exclusive Resort & Spa

It’s hard to deny warm sand, plenty of sunshine, tame weather and ocean vibes. However, the United States, Mexico and any of the Caribbean islands aren’t the only places to experience a great beach vacation, let alone an all-inclusive resort.

“One of the greatest luxuries of staying at an all-inclusive resort is the fact that almost everything is available at your fingertips,” said Great Value Vacations. “There’s usually a pool, spa, and dining options are generally limitless.”

When planning your next vacation, extend your search beyond popular hot spots and try something new.

Greece isn’t solely for holiday travel or special occasions, it’s also perfect for an all-inclusive getaway. The Mayia Exclusive Resort and Spa in Rhodes offers plenty of amenities — and it’s adults only.

“Created to fulfill the desires of passionate luxury travelers, this opulent beach resort offers upscale accommodation, personalised service and an extraordinary range of leisure and recreational facilities in an inspiring setting,” the company website wrote.

The hotel has a five-star dining experience offering Asian and Italian cuisine along with street food-type snacks, healthy bites and a patisserie shop. There’s plenty of food, wine and bars to enjoy while relaxing in a private cabana, or you can order the service to your suite as you enjoy the water views.

After taking one of the many fitness classes offered — pilates, yoga, water aerobics and more — pamper yourself at the wellness studio by booking a hair appointment, or getting a massage and other beauty treatments.

Mayia Spa also provides well-being services to complement its treatments, including a fully equipped fitness studio to keep up with your daily workouts, its website states.

If you’re looking for recreation and entertainment options, you can choose from cooking lessons, live music performances, entertainment shows and more. After a full day of relaxation, fun and food, dance the night away at the Bo Night Club.

Greece has more to offer than scenic views and culture, it’s a great place to explore all year. If you want to get off the resort, there are plenty of tours and guides to accommodate your request; all you have to do is ask the concierge for assistance.