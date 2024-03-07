3 bachelorette party destinations for nature lovers

Peak wedding season starts in May, which means it’s almost time to start planning bachelorette parties. If you’re in the middle of preparing for a memorable event but don’t know about the location, don’t worry — we can help you with that.

Las Vegas, Nashville and Miami are most common for the bachelorette scene. However, if you and your crew are fans of the outdoors or want something different and unique, there are other options that can be just as fun as dancing in a bar.

Here are three bachelorette party destinations for nature lovers.

Sedona, Arizona

Although there aren’t white sandy beaches, Sedona has red sand and rocks that make for a lovely backdrop for any picture. If you’re looking for a fun, laid-back vibe or thrill-seeking adventure, this is the perfect place to be.

Rent a pink Jeep and explore the mountains or take a spa day at one of the many resorts. If you and your friends really want to party it up, Scottsdale is almost a two-hour drive away, with downtown locations bustling with bachelorette festivities.

Stowe, Vermont

The Green Mountain State is known for many small towns and their unique charms. A popular stay hosting bachelorette and wedding parties is Edson Hill — a boutique luxury hotel sitting on 38 acres. It features a five-star restaurant, spas, brew tours and an adventure package designed to bring the most fun for your event.

Whether you stay at a resort or in a cabin, be sure to venture out and experience all Stowe has to offer, from trails to waterfalls, before diving into the local culture of the art and food scene.

Big Sur, California

Big Sur is camping in style, with endless beauty of the mountains and fresh air. If you want a cozy experience filled with hiking, food and glamping, the mountains of California are the way to go.

When you’re tired of smelling like firewood and want to relax elsewhere, you can take one of the many trails or a short car ride to the coast and enjoy beaches with private vibes.

When on the hunt for the perfect bachelorette location, your destination should be as unique as you are. Sedona, Bug Sur and Stowe are just a few places offering outdoor experiences to build perfect memories leading up to your wedding day.