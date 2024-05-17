BreakingNews
Biden sets Saturday event in Atlanta ahead of Morehouse speech
Disney’s Tiana’s Bayou opens next month; here’s what to know

Princess Tiana’s story continues with familiar faces, New Orleans music and a ride with a 50-foot drop

31 minutes ago

“The only way to get what you want in this world is through hard work,” Tiana tells us in “The Princess and the Frog.”

Well, after four years of hard work by Disney, fans of the movie will soon be getting what they want soon.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will officially open June 28 at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, and later this year in California’s Disneyland.

“I can’t wait to share this next chapter in Tiana’s story with you! The ride will take guests on a musical adventure,” Sarah Riles, vice president at Magic Kingdom Park, said in a news release. “You’ll join Princess Tiana on an adventure through the bayou as she prepares to host a one-of-a-kind celebration during Mardi Gras season where everyone is welcome.”

In June 2020, Disney announced Tiana’s Bayou Adventure would replace Splash Mountain. The news left fans of the 2009 animated movie wondering what the experience would be like.

“The new concept is inclusive — one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year,” Michael Ramirez, public relations director of Disneyland Resort, said in a news release.

With a 50-foot drop, the attraction’s signature ride will feature familiar faces, original music and tunes from the movie while exposing guests to new friends as they “travel through the bayou into the next chapter of Tiana’s story.”

“Like Princess Tiana, I believe that courage and love are the key ingredients for wonderful adventures. I am delighted to be a part of bringing this fun-filled experience to our guests,” Charita Carter, the senior creative producer leading the project at Walt Disney said in the news release.

For more information visit the Disney World website.

