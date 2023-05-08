Travel

Here is everything banned from Disney World

Know before you go — or risk being turned away

May 8, 2023

One of the appeals of resorts is you can find nearly everything on-site — from restaurants and shopping to the transportation that gets you there — and Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort is among the country’s most popular.

There are plenty of things you won’t find in the parks, however, and possessing them will keep you out. Then there are behaviors that can get you in hot water (or relaxingly cool water) with employees.

A recent TikTok video posted by @magicbyshana , captioned “What not to do in Epcot,” caught two guests lounging in a water fountain atthe park.

“We expect everyone who enters our theme parks to follow the rules, and the overwhelming majority of our guests do so every day without issue,” Disney spokesman Avery Maehrer told USA Today, in reference to the EPCOT incident.

Although some might think it’s common sense you can’t jump in the fountains, other rules might be less obvious. According to Disney World guidelines, here are a few things are banned from the happiest place on Earth:

  • Fireworks
  • Firearms and weapons (even toys that replicate them)
  • Glass containers
  • Selfie-sticks, tripods, monopod stands
  • Drones, skateboards, scooters, inline skates, shoes with wheels
  • Folding chairs
  • Pepper spray and mace
  • Wagons and wagon-like strollers
  • Balloons and plastic straws (at Animal Kingdom)

Inappropriate tattoos must be covered, and you must adhere to the park’s dress code.

“Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times. Clothing that drags on the ground is prohibited in theme parks and water parks. Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search. We reserve the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that we consider inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests.” Disney states on its website.

In addition to the banned items, here are a few behaviors that won’t be tolerated:

  • Using profanity
  • Adults and teenagers wearing character costumes
  • Feeding the wildlife, including birds

