Moulin Rouge's red windmill sails restored and turning again

The iconic red windmill sails of Paris' Moulin Rouge are spinning again
Dancers perform outside the Moulin Rouge cabaret to mark the mill's huge sails return to operation, Thursday July 10, 2025. (Moulin Rouge via AP)

1 hour ago

PARIS (AP) — The iconic red windmill sails of Paris' Moulin Rouge cabaret are turning once more.

Thirty two dancers decked out in red feathered costumes performed in front of the renowned cabaret 's turning wings on Thursday evening to commemorate their restoration.

The sails — a vibrant emblem of Paris's bohemian lifestyle — collapsed on April 25, 2024, after a show.

The incident took place shortly before 2 a.m., after the last performance of the night had ended and the audience had left the historic cabaret venue, renowned for its dazzling shows and can-can dancers.

Moulin Rouge’s Director Jean-Victor Clerico told French media at the time that a “technical problem” led to the windmill’s sails and part of the cabaret’s illuminated sign crashing to the ground.

Until their collapse more than a year ago, the Moulin Rouge’s wings had been turning since 1889.

They were put back in place in time for the Paris Olympics last July, but hadn't turned again until Thursday evening.

Dancers perform outside the Moulin Rouge cabaret to mark the mill's huge sails return to operation, Thursday July 10, 2025. (Moulin Rouge via AP)

FILE - Dancers perform in front of the Moulin Rouge cabaret during the inauguration of the theatre's windmill in Paris, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

