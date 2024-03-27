Travel

See ‘River Giants’ across the state line in Tennessee

There is another world-class aquarium within driving distance of Georgia’s capital that is an absolute must-see

By
16 minutes ago

Atlanta’s Georgia Aquarium is a hub for visiting travelers and locals alike. After all, it’s the largest aquarium in the country. That being said, there is another world-class aquarium within driving distance of Georgia’s capital that is an absolute must-see.

If you want to see “River Giants,” the Tennessee Aquarium is the place to be. About a two-hour drive from Atlanta, the aquarium is in Chattanooga — home to some the Southeast’s most memorable hidden gems.

ExploreThings to do near Atlanta: Visit the Lost Sea near Chattanooga

U.S. News and World Report ranked Chattanooga’s biggest attraction as one of the best things to do in the city. It’s one of the world’s largest freshwater aquariums and features a bevy of exhibits.

The “Ocean Journey” is a more traditional aquarium experience, where visitors will see jellyfish, sharks, reef fish and more. The “River Journey” introduces visitors to the fauna of the Appalachian Cove Forest and the Tennessee River, including river otters, alligators and turtles.

Arguably the best features of the River Journey are the “River Giants,” massive freshwater fish ranging from the lake sturgeon to the giant pangasius catfish. Both fish reach sizes as massive as 9 feet. And there is so much more to see.

“In the Rivers of the World gallery, tiny yellow-and-black Hillstream Loaches glide sedately over smooth river stones in the Chinese Mountain Stream exhibit,” The Tennessee Aquarium detailed in a March 6 press release. “In the waters of the Delta Country Swamp, Sailfin Mollys flash turquoise and gold tailfins while curious Spiny Softshell Turtles poke their heads up from burrows of mounded gravel. As they slip into the water, North American River Otters and Gentoo Penguins trail streams of bubbles from insulating air trapped beneath their fur and feathers.”

ExploreRaise a glass to Georgia’s vineyards along the ‘wine highway’

To allow visitors to see it all upclose, the aquarium announced it will feature a new exhibit of wildlife photos from award-winning National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz

Kirby Smart: Fast cars and college football players a growing issue

Credit: Family photo

Cobb mother said her child choked. Police say boy died from fentanyl
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

OPINION
TORPY: How a rookie Democrat’s bill became a GOP ‘Christmas tree’

Credit: AP

Analysis: Haley’s Georgia voters likely to follow party’s lead, vote Trump
42m ago

Credit: AP

Analysis: Haley’s Georgia voters likely to follow party’s lead, vote Trump
42m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gen Z employees push to make work work for themselves
The Latest

No ocean, no problem: 6 refreshing lake beaches near Atlanta
Massive ‘Dragon Ball’ theme park to be built in Saudi Arabia
Solo expeditions, epic adventures among top 4 travel trends to watch
Featured

Credit: AP

Attention, Braves fans: Meet the new host of the AJC Braves Report podcast, Barrett...
Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town