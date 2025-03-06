Breaking: LIVE UPDATES: Lawmakers race to advance bills on critical Crossover Day
15 things to do this weekend: Holi in Dunwoody, Chattahoochee Road Race and more

Throwing colored powder is one of the highlights of Dunwoody’s Holi festival. (Courtesy of Boon Vong)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
30 minutes ago

Looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? Head to Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park for a Holi festival with plenty of colorful powders to throw and music, dancing and food. Or hit the ground running in the 42nd Annual Chattahoochee Road Race in Sandy Springs, which serves as a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Hunger Walk Run

Take steps in the fight against hunger in the Hunger Walk Run 5K, which benefits the Atlanta Community Food Bank and other nonprofits.

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, March 9. Walkers $30, runners $40. The Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta. acfb.org

Atlanta Salsa & Bachata Festival

Join in the fun with salsa and bachata parties, workshops, shows, dancing and more.

Friday, March 7-Monday, March 10. $25 and up. Courtland Grand Hotel, 165 Courtland St. NE, Atlanta. atlantasbf.com

Martin Lawrence

Catch Martin Lawrence’s Ya’ll Know What It Is! comedy tour as he’s joined by Chico Bean, Ms. Pat and Benji Brown.

8 p.m. Friday, March 7. $69.50 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000. statefarmarena.com/events/detail/martin-lawrence-2024

Cobb

Winter Brew with the Bard Presents: “A Comedy of Errors”

Enjoy a casual show with five professional actors performing select scenes from Shakespeare’s “A Comedy of Errors” while imbibing with the audience. This event is for guests 21 and up.

7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 7. $30 (includes one drink ticket.) Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080. thestrand.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/

Atlanta Home Show

Meet with home and garden vendors under one roof and get advice from experts live on stage.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, March 7; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, March 8; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, March 9. $9 one-day admission through Thursday, March 6, $11 after. Four-pack of one-day tickets $33, seniors 65 and up with ID and ages 12 and under free. Cobb Galleria Centre, Two Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 904-594-1253. atlantahomeshow.com

Kid-Con 2025

Kids of all ages can dress as their favorite book characters and compete in an individual or family contest at this kids’ lit and pop culture fest. Hosted by the Smyrna Public Library, it will also feature crafts, games and character appearances.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 8. Free. Smyrna Community Center, Big Gym and Magnolia Room, 200 Village Green Circle, Smyrna. 770-431-2860. smyrnaga.gov/visitors/smyrna-public-library/kid-con

DeKalb

Holi in Dunwoody

Join in the fun at Dunwoody’s Holi festival by throwing colored powder, listening to music, dancing and trying delicious foods. Read more here.

2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 9. Free admission, color packets $4 in advance. Brook Run Park Great Lawn, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. createdunwoody.org/holi

Rock N’ Walk

Take a hike with folks from Georgia State University Geosciences to explore Stone Mountain through indigenous stories and cultural connections during this Atlanta Science Festival event. You’ll also learn about stones quarried in Georgia that have been used in monuments and buildings.

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, March 8. Free; $20 parking per car or $40 for a yearly pass. Stone Mountain Park Historical and Education Center, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. atlantasciencefestival.org/events-2025/1147-rock-n-walk

Nature Center Ambassador: Birds of a Feather

Bring the family to explore the fascinating world of birds with a master naturalist and discover which species call Dunwoody home.

10 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, March 8. Free with registration. Dunwoody Nature Center lower meadow, 5343 Roberts Dr., Dunwoody. 770-394-3322. dunwoodynature.org/mec-events/nature-center-ambassador-birds-of-a-feather

North Fulton

42nd Annual Chattahoochee Road Race

Run in a 5K or 10K in this mostly flat, fast course that’s a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Peachtree Road Race. The race benefits Chattahoochee Road Runners, Riverwood High School and the Community Assistance Center.

7:45 a.m. Saturday, March 8. $43 5K, $48 10K. 5585 Sandy Springs Circle NE, Sandy Springs. crrrace.com

Songwriters 4 Vets

Listen to Nashville songwriters Patrick Davis, Shawn Mullins, Lauren Jenkins and Levi Lowrey perform their hits and share the stories behind them. The event benefits Vet Buds, a non-profit organization of veterans supporting veterans.

7 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, March 8. Reserved table for four $500 plus fees. The Hotel at Avalon, 9000 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. songwriters4vets.com/event-details/songwriters-4-vets-atl-2025

Flying into the Future

Attend a Family Fun Day with Wings to Soar flighted raptor shows and STEAM-themed activities, games and crafts.

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, March 9. Included with admission of $14-$20. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055. chattnaturecenter.org/events/flying-into-the-future/

Gwinnett

Taste of Suwanee

Sample foods from more than 25 local restaurants, enjoy live music and performances, shop in the artist market and let the kids play in the kids’ zone. Tasting and activity tickets are sold onsite.

Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, March 8. Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. 770-945-8996. facebook.com/events/509091471597849/

Lilburchaun

Dress up and march in the Lilburchaun parade, attend a car show, listen to lively music and watch cultural performances. Read more here.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 8. Free admission. Lilburn City Park, 76 Main St. NW, Lilburn. 770-921-2210.

Sip & Swine BBQ Festival

Try barbecue, beverages and live music in a fun, casual atmosphere. Proceeds will benefit Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter.

3 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, March 7 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 8. Free admission and parking. Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville.

