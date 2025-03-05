Spring into a whirlwind of powdery color at Dunwoody’s Holi festival

Spring is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate the new season than with a vibrant festival of colors? Dunwoody’s Holi, which welcomes the arrival of spring, will be held on Sunday, March 9, at Brook Run Park. The fun includes playfully throwing nontoxic, bright powders on one another, leaving participants and their clothing covered in a fun explosion of colors.
Holi is a Hindu festival, but it’s celebrated globally and can be enjoyed by anyone. It’s considered to be a time of joy, unity and renewal.
Dunwoody’s version of the festival includes dancing to live music and global tunes spun by a DJ, and a few flash mobs might even break out in the crowd. Attendees will be able to enjoy authentic Indian cuisine as well as other festival treats.
Credit: Photo courtesy of Create Dunwoody
Credit: Photo courtesy of Create Dunwoody
Since throwing colored powders is one of Holi’s most notable activities, attendees can preorder 7-ounce packets for $4 and pick them up at the event. They’ll also be available at the festival for $5 if you don’t preorder. No outside colors are allowed.
Last year’s event was a grassroots effort organized by a group of volunteers, and it proved to be large and very successful, Rosemary Watts, executive director of Create Dunwoody, wrote in an email. This year, the same volunteers are organizing the event along with Create Dunwoody, so it’s expected to draw an even larger crowd with more opportunities for fun.
The Holi celebration will be held 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 9, at the Brook Run Park Great Lawn, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. For more information or to preorder color packets, visit createdunwoody.org/holi.
Check out Friday’s Go Guide for more things to do this weekend.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
More than 20 food and drink events to check out around metro Atlanta in March
Travel along the Cobb Ale Trail, check out Amore e Amore’s new circus theme and support the women in Atlanta’s culinary scene this month in metro Atlanta.
Featured
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
Atlanta inspector general’s office staff accuse city officials of retaliation, refer investigations to feds
Workers requested whistleblower protections in investigations involving high-ranking advisers in Mayor Andre Dickens' office, department heads and public safety leaders.
Failed battery plant site in Georgia sold for $50M. What’s next is unclear
Shortly after pulling the plug on one of Georgia’s largest clean energy projects, a battery startup sold the development site to new ownership.
MARTA train ridership fell in 2024 despite gains nationally
Only two cities saw ridership fall more compared to the prior year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of monthly ridership reports from the FTA.