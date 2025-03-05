Spring into a whirlwind of powdery color at Dunwoody’s Holi festival

Spring is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate the new season than with a vibrant festival of colors? Dunwoody’s Holi, which welcomes the arrival of spring, will be held on Sunday, March 9, at Brook Run Park. The fun includes playfully throwing nontoxic, bright powders on one another, leaving participants and their clothing covered in a fun explosion of colors.

Holi is a Hindu festival, but it’s celebrated globally and can be enjoyed by anyone. It’s considered to be a time of joy, unity and renewal.

Dunwoody’s version of the festival includes dancing to live music and global tunes spun by a DJ, and a few flash mobs might even break out in the crowd. Attendees will be able to enjoy authentic Indian cuisine as well as other festival treats.