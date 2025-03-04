Dress up in your St. Patrick’s Day finery and join in the Lilburchaun fun

A car show will also be part of the event, with vehicles displayed in the parking lot next to the double-decker bus that’s on the park’s green space. Vehicle entries cost $20, and attendees are welcome to admire the cars for free and vote on awards, including kids’ choice. Funds from the car show will benefit community residents who have been diagnosed with cancer.

To add to the St. Paddy’s Day atmosphere, lively music and cultural performances will also be featured. Food trucks will be on-site, and you can see if the luck o’ the Irish is with you by participating in a silent auction and a raffle.

Lilburchaun, which is free to attend, will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Lilburn City Park, 76 Main St. NW, Lilburn.

For more information: 770-921-2210 or cityoflilburn.com.