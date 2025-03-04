Dress up in your St. Patrick’s Day finery and join in the Lilburchaun fun

Get an early start on the lively festivities of St. Patrick’s Day with Lilburn’s annual Lilburchaun celebration on Saturday, an event that’s designed for the entire family. Whether you’re of Irish descent or are simply Irish for the day, everyone is welcome to join in the fun as the city’s park becomes a sea of green.
Organizers invite participants to dress in their most festive St. Paddy’s Day attire and take part in a parade, or simply be a spectator and enjoy all the costumes and pageantry. Even pets can take part and dress up for the occasion, and the best dressed leprechauns, also known as Lilburchauns, will be crowned.
Credit: Photo courtesy of the city of Lilburn
Credit: Photo courtesy of the city of Lilburn
A car show will also be part of the event, with vehicles displayed in the parking lot next to the double-decker bus that’s on the park’s green space. Vehicle entries cost $20, and attendees are welcome to admire the cars for free and vote on awards, including kids’ choice. Funds from the car show will benefit community residents who have been diagnosed with cancer.
To add to the St. Paddy’s Day atmosphere, lively music and cultural performances will also be featured. Food trucks will be on-site, and you can see if the luck o’ the Irish is with you by participating in a silent auction and a raffle.
Lilburchaun, which is free to attend, will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Lilburn City Park, 76 Main St. NW, Lilburn.
For more information: 770-921-2210 or cityoflilburn.com.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution
Irish eyes for Savannah: What to know about the St. Patrick’s Day Parade
The Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade, one of the largest Irish heritage celebrations in the United States, is Monday, March 17. Here's what to know.
More than 20 food and drink events to check out around metro Atlanta in March
Travel along the Cobb Ale Trail, check out Amore e Amore’s new circus theme and support the women in Atlanta’s culinary scene this month in metro Atlanta.
Get St. Patrick’s Day spirit early with beer run at Suwanee’s Beer Chaser 5K
The best individual and group costumes will earn prizes at this fun run in Gwinnett County.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Anti-DEI bill passes Georgia committee, setting up likely Senate fight
A Georgia Senate committee passed a bill banning DEI from public schools and colleges that receive state money.
City of Atlanta removes crosswalk where pedestrian was killed
The action was taken just days after the AJC reported on the pedestrian death and confusion over whether the Peachtree Center crosswalk was valid.
Braves catcher Sean Murphy suffers cracked rib, expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks
It’s more bad luck for Murphy, who suffered a left oblique injury on opening day 2024 and missed significant time across what he called a “frustrating” process.