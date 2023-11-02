15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Holiday markets, Chastain Park Arts Festival and more

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Chastain Park Arts Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5. Free admission. Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Dr., Atlanta.

Enjoy fine arts and crafts from around 175 artisans, try some local food and beverages (including some from gourmet food trucks,) listen to local acoustic musicians perform and let the kids play in the children’s area.

Chomp and Stomp

7:45 a.m. 5K for walkers, 8 a.m. for runners. Festival 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. 177 Estoria St. SE, Atlanta for festival, 180 Carroll St., Atlanta. Free admission, chili spoons $10-$10.50 in advance, $15 at door. 5K $40.

Sample chili and beer and listen to bluegrass in the heart of Atlanta in the Cabbagetown community. A 5K is also held in the morning to kick off the festival.

The Eagles

Continuing 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. $235 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Dr., Atlanta. 404-878-3000.

Catch the Eagles in “The Long Goodbye,” their final tour, with special guest Steely Dan.

Cobb

Kennesaw Holiday Market

6 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 VIP access. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. $25 VIP Friday. Free admission Saturday. Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Dr., Kennesaw.

Kick off your holiday shopping at the Kennesaw Holiday Market on Saturday, or buy a VIP ticket for early access on Friday with live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a holiday drink ticket and a VIP gift bag.

“Rigoletta”

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, plus additional dates. $48 and up. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2800.

See a production of Verdi’s tragic opera “Rigoletto” that’s sung in Italian with English supertitles. An informative pre-opera talk about the history and music of “Rigoletto” will be held at 7 p.m. and is free with your performance ticket.

Xfinity Movie Series: “E.T.”

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. Free. The Plaza at Battery Atlanta, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta.

Bring a blanket or chair and watch the classic movie “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.”

DeKalb

Diwali in Dunwoody: Night of Lights

6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. $100-$125. Le Meridien Atlanta Perimeter, 111 Perimeter Center West, Dunwoody.

Celebrate Diwali with live music, dance performances, interactive activities, light displays and food.

Native American Festival and Pow Wow

Continuing 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 5. Included with $24.99 and up attractions ticket or with $15.99 plus tax event-only ticket. Free for Mountain Members. Stone Mountain Park Historic Square, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407.

Bring your family to the largest Native American gathering in Georgia for a showcase of culture through music, dance, authentic craft demonstrations, cooking traditions, storytelling, wildlife presentations and more.

Decatur Wine Festival

12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. $60 online through Nov. 3, $70 cash day-of at the gate. Decatur Square, 509 N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-371-9583.

Try your choice of nearly 400 varieties of wine as a DJ keeps the music going.

North Fulton

Alpharetta Women’s Half-Marathon & 5K

7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5. $85 half-marathon, $40 5K. Avalon, 2200 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta.

Walk or run in your choice of a USATF-certified half-marathon or 5K that starts at Avalon before winding its way through Alpharetta and ending where you started.

IrishFest Atlanta

Friday, Nov. 3-Sunday, Nov. 5. Some events are free and others are ticketed at varying prices. Canton Street and the Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6232.

Celebrate the culture of Ireland through performances, lectures, a vendor fair and workshops in a festive atmosphere.

Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. Adults $25, seniors 60 and up $20, students $12. Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, 69 N. Main St., Alpharetta.

The Alpharetta Symphony will perform Beethoven’s iconic Fifth Symphony, Jennifer Higdon’s Blue Cathedral and Robert Schumann’s Konzertstücke.

Gwinnett

Sports on the Screen: UGA v Missouri

3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. Free. Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. 678-691-1200.

Tailgate with your fellow fans as Georgia takes on SEC East rival Missouri. Bring blankets, coolers, chairs and small tables and your own food and drink (no glass bottles) or buy it from a Town Center restaurant.

Atlanta Holiday Boutique

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5. Adults $10 through Nov. 2, $12 after. Seniors 65 and up and children under 12 admitted free. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 855-931-7469.

Shop at over 200 companies selling everything from holiday home decor to gourmet foods in a festive atmosphere.

Harvest Festival

Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. Free admission. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653.

Lawrenceville’s annual Harvest Festival celebrates autumn with a marketplace, live music, activities and games for kids, live music, and fall-themed food and beverages.