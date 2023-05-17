15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Porchfest, Wing Fling and more

Listen to music from bands performing on porches throughout the Virginia Highland neighborhood. You’ll find food trucks and other vendors scattered around the area as well.

Afro Street Market

2 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Piedmont Park meadow, 1320 Monroe Drive, Atlanta. 470-869-6002.

Support black-owned businesses and culture while enjoying great entertainment.

Celebration of Timeless Music 25th Anniversary Concert

7 p.m. Friday, May 19. $99 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000.

Celebrate some of the South’s most iconic names in hip-hop with performances from Trick Daddy, Plies, Rick Ross, Webbie, Juvenile, Trina, JT Money, Yung Joc, Ball Freezy, Tela, Ice Billion Berg and Pastor Troy.

Cobb

Marietta Greek Festival

4 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 21. $5 per person general admission, free for kids age 12 and under. Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 3431 Trickum Road, Marietta. 770-924-8080.

Enjoy homemade Greek goodies, music, dancing and culture at the Marietta Greek Festival.

Atlanta Women’s Expo

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 20 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Cobb Galleria Centre, Two Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 866-618-3434.

Come to the Atlanta Women’s Expo to learn a new hobby, buy a unique gift, relax with free massages, get inspired by keynote speakers and more.

Comedy Squared Featuring Lace Larrabee

8 p.m. Friday, May 19. $25 plus fees. Marietta New Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Ave., Marietta. 770-426-4800.

Laugh along with Lace Larrabee, who was a semi-finalist on “America’s Got Talent,” and openers Shaunak Godkhindi and Brittany Dent.

DeKalb

Blast Beats and Brews

Credit: From eventbrite.com Credit: From eventbrite.com

1 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, May 20. $45 just metal, $85 beer and metal, $130 VIP. Town Green Park, 64 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates.

Head to Avondale Estates’ Town Green Park for Atlanta’s first and only craft beer and metal music fest, which returns for its second year in this new location.

Trivia Night in the Park

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, May 19. $5 general admission, free for members. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394–3322.

Grab a group of friends to enjoy an evening of beer and brain teasers outside at Dunwoody Nature Center. Beer and pizza by the slice will be available to purchase, and the winning team will receive tickets to the Butterfly Festival.

Kids to Parks Day

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Free. Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. 678-382-6700.

Bring the kids to Brook Run Park for entertainment from The Music Class, DJ SBB, balloon artists, face painters and GA Bubble Man. Food and giveaways will also be offered.

North Fulton

Star Wars and More: The Music of John Williams

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

6 p.m. Sunday, May 21. $19.50 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5013.

Listen as the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performs popular works from renowned composer and conductor John Williams, including his film scores for “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter” and “Jaws.”

Roswell Music Festival

1 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, May 20. $70 general admission, free for kids 12 and under. Vacant parking lot at 37 Magnolia St., Roswell.

Listen to music from six bands playing classic rock, soul, funk, country and blues music. Food and drink will be available to purchase, and tent vendors will be onsite. A portion of the proceeds will go to Gold Star Mentors.

Dawson Pediatrics Peach Kids Triathlon

7:30 a.m. Sunday, May 21. $60 USAT members, $70 non-members. Wills Park Recreation Center, 11925 Wills Road, Alpharetta. 770-851-9706.

Get the kids moving in a triathlon with swimming, biking and running distances that vary depending on their age.

Gwinnett

Exploring Archaeology at Fort Daniel

Credit: From thefortdanielfoundation.org Credit: From thefortdanielfoundation.org

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Fort Daniel Historic Site, 2505 Braselton Highway, Buford.

Celebrate Archaeology Month in Georgia with tours of the Fort Daniel Museum and Archaeology Lab and active archaeological digs within the Fort.

Loganville Wing Fling

10:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20. $20 to sample wings from all contestants. $10 for kids’ activities wristband. Loganville Town Green, between Pecan and Covington streets, Loganville. 478-256-0277.

Sample wings and vote on your favorites, let the kids enjoy activities and compete in a chicken dance or wing eating contest.

AAPI Heritage Month Celebration

Noon-8 p.m. Friday, May 19. Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 770-945-8996.

Join the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration with cultural performances, traditional costumes, dance, music and food.