Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations, Fernbank After Dark and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

HBCU Culture Homecoming

6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. The Founders Gala. $249 and up. Ventanas, 275 Baker St., Atlanta. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Homecoming Fan Fest. Entry included with Battle of the Bands ticket. Morris Brown College, 643 MLK Jr. Drive NW, Atlanta. 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Battle of the Bands. $28.15. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta.

Celebrate HBCU culture and MLK Day weekend with The Founder’s Gala, an elegant fundraising gala and social event, a Homecoming Fan Fest featuring Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University marching bands as well as a High School Battle on the Block, and Battle of the Bands, featuring bands from HBCU.

Atlanta Boat Show

Continuing 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. $17 for ages 13 and up, free for ages 12 and under. Georgia World Congress Center Hall C, 235 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta.

See boats and attend seminars, demonstrations and more at the Atlanta Boat Show.

Cobb

Acworth MLK Celebration and Day of Service

8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Light welcome breakfast. Roberts School Community and Education Center, 4861 School St., Acworth. 9:15 a.m. Unity Walk from Roberts School ending at the Acworth Community Center. 10 a.m. program, Tanyard Creek Overlook of the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St., Acworth. 770-917-1234.

Take part in a breakfast and Unity Walk as part of the Acworth MLK Celebration and Day of Service and continue with a service project to help an organization in the community.

Book Swap

Noon-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 drop-off. 7 a.m. doors open, 7:30 a.m. door prizes begin, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. swap. Saturday, Jan. 14. Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw. 770-422-9714, ext. 3028.

Bring gently used books, CDs, vinyl and DVDs you’d like to swap on Friday and receive a ticket for the same number of items to redeem during open swap time on Saturday.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons

7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. $72.50 and up. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons return to the stage to perform some of their many unforgettable tunes, such as “Sherry” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry.”

DeKalb

Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Starting at Green Pastures Christian Ministries, 5455 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur and ending at Martin Luther King Jr. High School, 3991 Snapfinger Road, Lithonia. 404-431-2435.

Watch the NAACP DeKalb County Branch’s 21st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade.

Dunwoody MLK Jr. Day of Service

Various times and locations in Dunwoody. Monday, Jan. 16. 678-382–6700.

Join in the city of Dunwoody’s 7th annual day of giving back by signing up to help with a project. Options include planting daffodils with The Daffodil Project and rebuilding raised garden beds at the community garden in Brook Run Park.

Fernbank After Dark

7 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. $39.95 general admission, $34.95 members. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Journey into the world of nature in Fernbank’s outdoor nighttime experience, WildWoods: AGLOW. The event is for guests 21 and up and includes drinks and live music.

North Fulton

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Art & Film Celebration

1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Free, with reservations encouraged. Studio Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600.

Bring the family to City Springs’ Martin Luther King Jr. Day event that features interactive art projects and a film to celebrate, educate and share the teachings of Dr. King.

Frosty Mini-Golf Tournament

8 a.m. course opens for practice, 10:45 a.m. rules briefing, 11 a.m. start. Saturday, Jan. 13. $35. Area 51: Aurora Cineplex and The Fringe Miniature Golf, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. 770-518-0977.

If you love miniature golf, enter the Frosty Mini-Golf Tournament for the chance to win prizes.

Aprons Cooking School: Americana Road Trip

6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. $60. Publix Aprons Cooking School, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8561.

Take a demonstration-style cooking class and sample home cookin’ dishes that are staples across the country, including San Francisco-Style Cioppino with Grilled Sourdough and Ohio-Style Buckeye Ice Cream Sundae.

Gwinnett

MLK Day Parade and Indoor Program Celebration

Noon-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Parade starts at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville and ends at Central Gwinnett High School, 564 W. Crogan St., Lawrenceville. 706-389-4065.

Join in the United Ebony Society of Gwinnett County’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration with a parade and an indoor celebration afterward at Central Gwinnett High School.

Chilly Willy 5K, 10K and Half Marathon

8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. 5K $35 in advance, $50 race day. 10K $45 in advance, $60 race day. half marathon $60 in advance, $65 race day. Sugar Hill Distillery, 1166 Church St., Sugar Hill.

Race through downtown Sugar Hill in a 5K, 10K or half marathon.

Pierre

Continuing 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. $20-$30. Atlanta Comedy Theater Norcross, 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross. 770-724-6400.

Enjoy the comedy of Pierre, who has appeared on shows such as HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “BET Comicview.”