15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Spring festivals, a bed race and more

Help kick off The Home Depot Backyard’s new programming by meeting instructors and participating in samplings of upcoming events.

Sweetwater 420 Fest

1 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, April 22 and 1 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, April 23. $70 and up. SweetWater Brewing Company, 195 Ottley Drive NE, Atlanta.

Join the fun at this two-day festival featuring Shakey Graves, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Ghostland Observatory and more.

Atlanta Green Market Earth Day 2023

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Free, RSVP encouraged. Ponce City Market, 675 North Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Visit with sustainable vendors, take part in fun activities and bring your hard-to-recycle materials to unlock deals and discounts.

Cobb

Big Shanty Festival

9:30 a.m. parade, festival 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 22 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Free. Downtown Kennesaw. 770-423-1330.

Watch a parade, enjoy local performances and more at the annual Big Shanty Festival.

Live at Logan Farm Park

5:30 p.m. event opens, 7 p.m. music begins. Saturday, April 22. Free. Logan Farm Park 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth. 678-543-5777.

Bring a blanket or chair, listen to music from The Weekend Getaway Band and visit the 1885 Grill and Scoops concession stands.

23rd Annual Plant Sale & Expo

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22. Free admission and parking. Jim R. Miller Park Equestrian Arena, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta.

Visit with more than 80 vendors selling plants, garden art and supplies, crafts and jewelry and more.

DeKalb

Lemonade Days Festival

Continuing 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, April 21, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, April 22 and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Free admission. Ride tickets $1.25 cash, daily unlimited ride wristbands $30. Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.

Enjoy full-scale carnival rides, food and beverages, the Dunwoody Idol contest, center-stage performances and more.

Earth Day in Avondale Estates

9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Town Green, 64 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates, and gardens throughout the city. 404-294-5400.

Celebrate Earth Day in Avondale Estates with a sustainability fair, eco-garden tour, electronics recycling, music and speakers.

Beat the Street for Little Feet 5K, 1 Mile and Tot Trot

7 a.m. race number pickup, 7:30 a.m. DJ music and kids’ activities start, 7:45 a.m. pre-race warm up, 8 a.m. 5K start, 9 a.m. one mile, 9:15 a.m. Tot Trot, 9:30 a.m. awards. Saturday, April 22. $40 Fun Run, $25 1-mile, $15 Tot Trot. Harmony Park, Oakview Road, Decatur. 404-474-7255.

Bring the family out for the annual Beat the Street for Little Feet held by Oakhurst Cooperative Preschool. Each year, James Dean, author of the popular “Pete the Cat” picture books, creates an original Pete the Cat design for the race, which is featured on the T-shirts given to participants.

North Fulton

Flamenco: La Feria de Abril

3 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Adults $50, children $25, both plus fees. Madrid Spanish Taverna, 1055 Canton St., Roswell. 770-676-6040.

Have fun at the third annual La Feria de Abril with dancing, singing, cooking demonstrations, food and beverages, and more.

Spring Home & Garden Tour

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 22. $45. 1182 Canton St., Roswell.

Take the Roswell Woman’s Club’s Spring Home & Garden Tour to see beautifully decorated homes and get ideas for sprucing up your own home.

Sandy Springs Health & Wellness Expo

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Free admission, classes and physical treatment may incur additional charges. City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.

Take part in fitness classes, workshops and other activities as you connect with health and wellness professionals.

Gwinnett

Bed Race

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Free to watch, $250 to race in a team of six. Downtown Square, 185 West Crogan St., Lawrenceville. 678-376-8950.

Watch the annual bed race as teams compete for the best time and best bed decoration. Buy tickets to vote for your favorite team to win the people’s choice award and enter raffles for an ebike, restaurant gift certificates and more. The event benefits Family Promise of Gwinnett County.

The International Night Market Atlanta Glow in the Park

5 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, April 21 and 2 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Free. 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.

Celebrate the depth and breadth of cultures in the Atlanta area with entertainment, food and vendors, and more.

Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero

Continuing 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22 and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23. $24 and up. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500, 770-626-2464.

Watch an adventure filled with tales of heroism from your favorite Disney stories.