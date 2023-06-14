Celebrate Juneteenth in Atlanta: Art, history and soulful celebrations

Hey, Atlanta — get ready for an incredible Juneteenth celebration this Monday, June 19. Juneteenth is a significant day that marks the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, the Union army freed the last enslaved African Americans held in Confederate states, leaving an everlasting legacy of freedom. And in 2021, Juneteenth finally became a federal holiday, thanks to overwhelming support from Congress.

And if you’re ready to celebrate, don’t miss out on the chance to be a part of the vibrant Juneteenth celebrations happening all around the A. Take a look at our list below and get ready for an unforgettable Juneteenth experience. Please note that all events, other than the Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival, take place on Juneteenth, Monday, June 19.

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival

Celebrate freedom, unity, and equality all weekend long at the 11th Annual Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival! Head to Centennial Olympic Park for live music, unique vendors, delicious cuisine, and immersive cultural activities. Don’t miss the parade on Saturday, June 17, which features floats, dance troops, marching bands, and fun for the whole family.

June 16-18. Free. Centennial Olympic Park, 265 Park Ave W NW, Atlanta. juneteenthatl.com

Celebrate Juneteenth at the Garden

Experience the ultimate Juneteenth celebration at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. On Monday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (last entry at 8 p.m.), immerse yourself in a day filled with vibrant culture and exceptional talent. This event features live music, dance performances, and inspiring poetry, all showcasing the rich artistic contributions of Black artists. And as you stroll through the Garden in full bloom, treat yourself to exquisite wines and spirits from Black-owned brands including the McBride Sisters and Du Nord.

9 a.m.-9 p.m. Free with admission, $26.95-$31.95. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. atlantabg.org

Juneteenth at Ponce City Market

This Juneteenth, immerse yourself in a series of engaging activations throughout the day at Ponce City Market. Start your morning with a free workout session on the PCM Yard, energizing your body and mind in celebration of freedom. Then, head over to Bar Vegan for a special Juneteenth Brunch. As you explore throughout the day, make sure to visit LaRayia’s Bodega from 4-8 p.m. for the “It’s More Than a BBQ Art Show” curated with Juneteenth in mind.

While enjoying the festivities, take the opportunity to support and uplift all of PCM’s Black-owned businesses. By shopping at these establishments, you contribute to their success and show solidarity with the Black community. For the full schedule of events, head to poncecitymarket.com.

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. poncecitymarket.com.

The Black Art Family Reunion: Juneteenth Celebration

Get ready for an unforgettable Juneteenth as the Black Art Family Reunion descends upon East Point from June 16-19. This weekend-long event features panels, talks, food trucks, enlightening lectures, and more.

And on Monday, June 19, don’t miss the chance to explore the open gallery and gardens, where you can bask in the creative brilliance of talented artists and immerse yourself in the beauty of community.

Noon-6 p.m. Free. Black Art in America Gallery and Gardens, 1802 Connally Drive, East Point. blackartinamerica.com.

Jubilee: A Juneteenth Celebration

Experience Juneteenth through music, history, and culture at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. With festivities taking place throughout the weekend, don’t miss the opportunity to visit on Monday and immerse yourself in a world of vibrant murals, creative coloring activities, exciting giveaways, and bracelet making.

Noon-4 p.m. Free with admission, $15.99-$19.99. National Center for Civil and Human Rights, 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. NW, Atlanta. civilandhumanrights.org.

Sincerely, Black Juneteenth Day Party

Join Sincerely, Black’s Juneteenth Day Party at Vs1atl Studio — an annual celebration featuring live performances, an open mic, delicious food, cocktails, and vendors. Network, have fun, and celebrate Juneteenth. Fun for the whole family!

1-5 p.m. Free. Southeast Atlanta at Vs1atl Studio, 535 Milam Ave. SW, Atlanta. events.accessatlanta.com

The Marietta History Center

Join the Marietta History Center in commemorating the 158th anniversary of the full emancipation of enslaved African Americans with an insightful walking tour. Throughout the tour, attendees will discover the remarkable stories of African Americans who were buried in the Marietta City Cemetery and learn about their journeys from slavery to becoming influential leaders in the fight for equality and civil rights.

Led by History Center Director, Amy Reed, this event is rain or shine and promises to be a thought-provoking and educational experience.

6 p.m. $15. Marietta City Cemetery, 420 W. Atlanta St. SE, Marietta. mariettahistory.org

Juneteenth at City Winery

Celebrate Juneteenth with a soulful night at City Winery. Join renowned artist Robin Latimore and her talented band as they take the stage for a captivating performance. Get ready to groove to the rhythm of soul music and immerse yourself in the soul-stirring melodies. This special event on Monday promises an evening filled with unforgettable music and an atmosphere brimming with celebration.

7:30 p.m. $15-$30. City Winery, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. citywinery.com.

