15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Viva Las Duluth, ‘Wicked’ and more

Looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? Sample foods from different cultures at the Cobb Tasting Festival or be entertained Vegas-style with celebrity impersonators, magicians and more at Viva Las Duluth. You can also catch “Wicked,” the tale of Oz’s witches, pre-Dorothy, at the Fox Theatre.

Check out the following things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta:

Intown Atlanta

The Molly Ringwolds

8 p.m. Saturday, July 8. $25 general admission, plus fees. Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 404-843-2825.

Rediscover hits from the ‘80s, complete with music videos of the songs playing as a backdrop, a light show and a movable stage.

Summer 2023 #RunTheATL

8 a.m. Sunday, July 9. $25-$50. Best End Brewing, 1036 White St. SW, Atlanta.

See a new side of the city as you run, jog or walk a 20ish-mile loop around Atlanta.

“Wicked”

Credit: Joan Marcus Credit: Joan Marcus

Continues 8 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8 and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, plus additional dates. $43 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499.

Watch the untold story of the witches of Oz, who were friends before the world decided to call one “good” and the other “evil.”

Cobb

Cobb Tasting Festival

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 8. Free admission, $3 for parking, food samples $1-$8. Cobb County Fairgrounds, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta. 404-827-8132, 404-437-6320.

Taste a wide variety of foods from different cultures and enjoy live entertainment, a KidZone area, giveaways and more.

The Alley Stage Grand Opening

7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8. $25. The Alley Stage, 11 Anderson St., Marietta. 770-919-0001

Enjoy laughs at the grand opening of The Alley Stage, a new comedy club in Marietta Square. Paul Ollinger takes the stage on Friday followed by Andrew Stanley on Saturday.

Banks & Shane Reunion Tour

Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

8 p.m. Saturday, July 8. $40 general admission, $70 VIP. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Enjoy music from Atlanta natives Banks & Shane, a popular high-energy band.

DeKalb

Community Art Making

2 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, July 9. Free, with donations accepted and supplies shared. Charis Books and More, 184 S. Candler St., Decatur. 404-524-0304.

Join in Community Art Making with a potluck-style sharing of supplies hosted by local trans and disabled artists Barry Lee and Noah Grigni. All skill levels, art forms and ages are welcome.

Plant Your Second Summer Garden and Garden Tour

Credit: Johnny Crawford Credit: Johnny Crawford

3 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, July 9. $25 for the general public, $15 for Wylde Center members. Wylde Center Edgewood Community Learning Garden, 53 Mayson Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-371-1920.

Learn which vegetables, herbs and flowers you can plant as late as the end of July and harvest before the first fall frost. A tour of the Edgewood Community Learning Garden is also included, and you’ll have the chance to ask Stephanie Van Parys, executive director of Wylde Center, questions about your garden.

Pics in the Park: “Wonder Woman”

9 p.m. Friday, July 7. Free. Pernoshal Park, 4575 North Shallowford Road, Dunwoody. 678-382-6700.

Watch “Wonder Woman” in the park and enjoy free popcorn, candy and giveaways. Additional concessions will be available for purchase.

North Fulton

Reels and Wheels: “Lightyear”

5 p.m.-9 p.m. (7 p.m. approximate movie start time) Friday, July 7. Free. Riverside Park, 575 Riverside Road, Roswell. 770-641-3727.

Grab a bite from onsite food trucks and watch “Lightyear” on an LED screen.

Mountain Sam Wheelock

Credit: From roswellcac.showare.com Credit: From roswellcac.showare.com

4 p.m Sunday, July 9. $20, $17 for senior/student/military. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6232.

Watch Sam Wheelock’s one-man show, “A Story and a Song,” — a revealing look at the music of the Southern Appalachian Mountains.

Rotary Club of Alpharetta Concert Series

7 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, July 7. Free. Town Green, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 678-297-6000.

Listen to music from School of Rock followed by Acoustic Soul featuring Angelo, a seasoned R&B group. Plenty of room is available for picnic blankets and lawn chairs, and nearby restaurants will be serving up to-go meals.

Gwinnett

Viva Las Duluth

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, July 8. Downtown Duluth. 770-476-3434.

Bring a lawn chair and experience Las Vegas-style entertainment in Duluth with celebrity impersonators, magicians, dueling pianos, casino games, cirque-style dancers and more.

Southeast Plant Show

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, July 7 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, July 8. $5 admission, free for children and first responders, teachers, military and veterans with ID. Free parking. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

Learn more about plants and buy some to add to your garden or home.

Dog Days of Summer

Credit: From Dog Days of Summer’s Facebook page Credit: From Dog Days of Summer’s Facebook page

Noon, Saturday, July 8. StillFire Brewing, 343 US-23, Suwanee. 770-927-8989.

Bring your pup for a day of live music, dog-friendly food trucks and activities, pet vendors, water stations, dog pools, dog beer and pet adoptions. The first 150 guests and their dogs will receive a StillFire-branded Frisbee.