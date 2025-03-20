Garden Party at Atlanta Botanical Garden

Welcome spring with seasonal activities, garden photography demos, live music, craft cocktails and food for purchase. Read more here.

5:30-9 p.m. Saturday. $65-$100. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta. 404-876-5859, atlantabg.org/calendar/garden-party

Atlanta Fair

Have fun at the fair with thrilling rides, fried foods, games and prizes.

5-11 p.m. Friday and 1-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $10 for guests 42 inches tall and up, $3 for children. Unlimited ride armbands $35, single tickets $1.25, 25 for $25. 688 Central Ave. SW, Atlanta. 772-266-9885, atlantafair.net

Atlanta Science Festival’s Exploration Expo

Learn about science through fun activities like controlling a prosthetic hand with your mind, touching a human brain and coding robots through mazes. Read more here.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Free. Piedmont Park, near the intersection of 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive, Atlanta. 770-322-4992, atlantasciencefestival.org/expo

Credit: Photo courtesy of Georgia Food + Wine Festival Credit: Photo courtesy of Georgia Food + Wine Festival

Cobb

“The Bodyguard: The Musical”

Watch Marietta’s Theatre in the Square’s performance of “The Bodyguard: The Musical,” based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner.

8 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. $36-$64.75. Marietta’s Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Ave., Marietta. 770-426-4800, mariettatheatresquare.com

Georgia Food + Wine Festival

Treat yourself to food- and wine-centric events, live music and a Sunday kids zone. Friday and Saturday events are for ages 21 and older. Read more here.

7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. $85-$139. Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta. 770-423-1330, georgiafoodandwinefestival.com

Atlanta Black College Expo

Meet with representatives from nearly 100 colleges, attend seminars, meet inspiring black professionals and bring your transcripts to get accepted on the spot.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. $10. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 877-427-4100, eventbrite.com/e/21st-annual-atlanta-black-college-expotm-tickets-1028187365087

DeKalb

Folktale Festival

Bring the family for live storytelling, a petting zoo, arts and crafts, a costume contest and local art and food vendors.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. $15, free for kids 3 and under free. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322, dunwoodynaturecenter.ticketspice.com/folktale-festival-2025

Unique Universe: Where Art & Science Collide

Explore space through the lens of STEAM with planetarium shows, hands-on activities and a talk from Dr. Andrew Westover, deputy director of learning and civic engagement at the High Museum of Art.

6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. Free. Fernbank Science Center, 156 Heaton Park Drive, Atlanta. 678-874-7102, facebook.com/fernbankcenter

Fair on the Square

Leap into spring with live music, games and food at this second annual carnival-themed event hosted by the Decatur Youth Council and the Child Friendly Cities Initiative’s Teen Leadership Team, with help from other high school leadership teams and city of Decatur staff members.

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Free entry, ticketed games. Decatur Square, 121 E. Court Square, Decatur. 404-377-0494, facebook.com/events/2276451589407707

Credit: (Courtesy of the Chattahoochee Nature Center) Credit: (Courtesy of the Chattahoochee Nature Center)

North Fulton

Water Drop Dash 5K

Run a fast, flat course along the banks of the Chattahoochee River in this qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Peachtree Road Race. Make sure to stay after the race for a Family Water Festival and to explore the Chattahoochee Nature Center.

8 a.m. March 22. 5K $45 in advance, $50 day of race, Fun Run $15 in advance, $20 day of race. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055, chattnaturecenter.org/special-events/water-drop-dash

“Wicked” Witches Sip and Sing Along

Paint the witches from “Wicked,” play a game of related trivia and sip on purchased pink and green cocktails.

3-5 p.m. Saturday. $40-$60. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051, paintingwithatwist.com/studio/alpharetta/event/3918229

Booze in Bloom: A Botanical Craft Cocktail Class

Learn to craft three seasonal cocktails and enjoy light bites to pair with your drinks. You’ll receive custom recipe cards to take home so you can recreate your cocktails for family and friends.

2-4 p.m. Sunday. $95. Red Seal Craft Studio, 1140 Alpharetta St., Roswell. 770-847-0284, redsealcraftstudio.com/workshops/cocktails

Gwinnett

Harlem Globetrotters

Watch the Harlem Globetrotters perform all the dunks, alley-oops and long shots they’ve become famous for as they take on their rivals, the Washington Generals.

3 p.m. Sunday. $25-$120. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 470-639-8243, gassouthdistrict.com/events/detail/harlem-globetrotters-2025

Suwanee Camp Day

Enjoy live music, games, crafts, food trucks and classic campfire fun at this event presented by the Suwanee Youth Leaders.

4-8 p.m. Saturday. Free. Town Center on Main and DeLay Nature Park, 421 Main St., Suwanee. 770-945-8996, suwanee.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/3507/420

Care for Cops 5K Run/Walk

Run or walk to support the families of Georgia police officers who were killed in the line of duty. This event is a qualifier for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Peachtree Road Race.

8-10 a.m. Saturday. $35. Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. care4cops.org/events