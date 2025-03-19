Arts & Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment

Head to the Georgia Food + Wine Festival for barbecue, oysters and more

The Georgia Food + Wine Festival offers this cookie customer a sweet reason to smile. (Courtesy of Georgia Food + Wine Festival)

Credit: Photo courtesy of Georgia Food + Wine Festival

Credit: Photo courtesy of Georgia Food + Wine Festival

The Georgia Food + Wine Festival offers this cookie customer a sweet reason to smile. (Courtesy of Georgia Food + Wine Festival)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
33 minutes ago

Food, fun and music create a good time at the third annual Georgia Food + Wine Festival happening Friday, March 21, through Sunday, March 23, at Marietta’s Jim R. Miller Park.

The festival kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday with Fired-Up — a chance to pig out on barbecue. Food and drink are included with the ticket price as pitmasters and chefs prepare barbecue in a wide variety of ways. Wine, beer and spirits tastings will also be offered, and live entertainment will add to the fun. All proceeds will benefit SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center.

Friday’s event is for attendees age 21 and older, as is Saturday’s. Sunday’s offerings are open to all ages.

Savor, Saturday’s main event, will be held from 1-4 p.m. and will feature more than 300 types of beverages available for tasting, as well as gourmet bites and plates from a wide array of restaurants and specialty food companies. Several stages will host live music, and guests will be able to shop for food products, artwork and more at an artist market and Georgia Grown Member Village. A silent auction will be held to benefit SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center, and another will be held Sunday.

ExploreSpring Travel: Food and music festivals are a reason to celebrate the season

Sunday/Funday from noon-5 p.m. provides fun for the whole family with a kids’ zone, live music, shopping, restaurants, food trucks, the Georgia Grown Member Village and, for adults, a cocktail challenge.

An Oyster Roast will also be held from noon-3 p.m. Sunday, complete with a Bloody Mary bar, live music, shopping and unlimited wine, beer and spirits tasting stations.

Tickets are $85 for Fired-Up Friday, $99 for Saturday Savor, $25 for Sunday/Funday and $139 for the Oyster Roast/VIP Lounge on Sunday/Funday. 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta. More information: 770-423-1330, georgiafoodandwinefestival.com.

Check out Friday’s Go Guide for more things to do this weekend.

About the Author

Mary Caldwell
More Stories

Keep Reading

Peachtree’s Street in Midtown will be filled with the sights and sounds of the annual St. Patrick’s Parade on Saturday, March 15. (Courtesy)

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade/Faith Swift

Everyone’s Irish at the annual Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade in Midtown

Everyone is encouraged to be Irish for the day as they watch the parade that takes place this year from noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 15 in Midtown.

Midtown roads to close for Atlanta St. Patrick’s parade

Staggered road closures will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m. along Peachtree Street from Beverly Road to 3rd Street.

Truist Park adding 8 new dining options, including a famous ‘gas station burger’

Outfield Market will offer food from local restaurants like NFA Burger and Fred's Meat & Bread, along with a stall that will benefit the Giving Kitchen.

The Latest

Playboi Carti performs at the Wireless Music Festival, Finsbury Park on Friday, July 7, 2023 in London. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

REVIEW

Playboi Carti is Atlanta’s Gen-Z rap king on new album ‘Music’

Joel McHale hosting season 2 of Fox game show ‘The 1% Club’ in metro Atlanta

New Atlanta festival showcases films made with AI

Featured

New Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Barbara Rivera Holmes to be first Latina to hold statewide constitutional office

Barbara Rivera Holmes, who leads the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, will be the first Latina to hold a statewide constitutional office in Georgia.

Atlanta exempts Beltline, others from parts of tree ordinance to expedite projects

Proponents say the move would allow Atlanta to clear a backlog of projects, but environmentalists warn it could hamper its ability to maintain its trademark tree canopy.

‘Y’all took all our weed.’ 62 jailed in St. Patrick’s ruse on Ga. highway

Dozens were arrested in Georgia during the St. Patrick's Day weekend at an I-16 police checkpoint where motorists driving illegally or impaired are often fooled into stopping.