Savor, Saturday’s main event, will be held from 1-4 p.m. and will feature more than 300 types of beverages available for tasting, as well as gourmet bites and plates from a wide array of restaurants and specialty food companies. Several stages will host live music, and guests will be able to shop for food products, artwork and more at an artist market and Georgia Grown Member Village. A silent auction will be held to benefit SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center, and another will be held Sunday.

Sunday/Funday from noon-5 p.m. provides fun for the whole family with a kids’ zone, live music, shopping, restaurants, food trucks, the Georgia Grown Member Village and, for adults, a cocktail challenge.

An Oyster Roast will also be held from noon-3 p.m. Sunday, complete with a Bloody Mary bar, live music, shopping and unlimited wine, beer and spirits tasting stations.

Tickets are $85 for Fired-Up Friday, $99 for Saturday Savor, $25 for Sunday/Funday and $139 for the Oyster Roast/VIP Lounge on Sunday/Funday. 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta. More information: 770-423-1330, georgiafoodandwinefestival.com.

