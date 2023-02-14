Theater notes: RoleCall reopens, multilingual ‘Our Town,’ more

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.
Take a break from shopping or dining and visit RoleCall Theater’s newly reimagined space at the Ponce City Market. The nonprofit theater, which presents short films and plays, has a mission to empower playwrights and filmmakers in the state of Georgia. In March, RoleCall will host Docufest (Atlanta International Documentary Film Festival) and launch a new program called the Atlanta Film Sprint, in which filmmakers have just one week to create a short film to show at RoleCall Theater.
Credit: Courtesy of Theater Emory
Credit: Courtesy of Theater Emory
Multilingual Our Town offers layered experience
Theater Emory is presenting Thornton Wilder’s American classic “Our Town” this month, but with a multilingual twist. Back in 2017, the script was made more internationally inclusive with passages translated into Spanish and Haitian Creole by Nilo Cruz and Jeff Augustin. Now, with permission from the Wilder estate, Theater Emory has translated the passages into Mandarin, allowing for an even richer experience. Supertitles in English, Mandarin and Spanish will be projected so audience members may follow along.
Credit: Courtesy of Theater Emory
Credit: Courtesy of Theater Emory
Our Town will be on stage Feb. 16-26 in the Theater Lab of the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts. It’s codirected by Lydia Fort (Assistant Professor, Deptartment of Theater and Dance) and Marguerite Hannah (Associate Producer, Horizon Theatre) and includes six professional actors and 14 students. Tickets are $15 each.
True Colors’ Brandall Jones chosen for fellowship
Brandall Jones, connectivity director at True Colors Theatre Company, was chosen for the International Society of Performing Arts’ (ISPA) inaugural Southern United States Fellowship. The fellowship includes membership for three years to the ISPA and a stipend to attend the New York Congresses for the duration of membership.
Credit: Courtesy of True Colors Theatre Company
Credit: Courtesy of True Colors Theatre Company
Following his first recent trip to New York, Jones told ArtsATL, “The New York 2023 (NY23) ISPA Congress was an invaluable experience for me. It allowed me the opportunity to exchange ideas and discuss challenges facing the global performing arts industry with leaders from around the world — leaders that I would not have access to otherwise. It was particularly special to be joined by two other highly skilled performing arts leaders from the South that I greatly admire and now consider friends: Thamara Bejarano of Open Scene in Orlando; and Daniel Jones of OZ Arts Nashville in Nashville. I returned to Atlanta inspired and full of ideas to amplify my local performing arts community.”
Fly on a Wall presents Suitcase Full of Dreams
Atlanta native Lucy Smith is the inaugural winner of Fly on a Wall’s Big Show program. The first-year program awards a playwright a prize of $2,000 plus a weekend of performances, and, this year, Smith’s “Suitcase Full of Dreams” takes top honors. A deeply personal work, “Suitcase Full of Dreams” deals with Smith approaching midlife and rewriting the script of how to best to creatively embrace her future. She describes theater as her new artistic practice and is humbled to share “Suitcase Full of Dreams” with audiences in her hometown.
Performances will take place at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Windmill Arts Center. Tickets are $22.50. Refreshments will be available by donation.
Credit: ArtsATL
Credit: ArtsATL
MEET OUR PARTNER
ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.
If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.
About the Author
Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office