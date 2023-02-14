Theater notes: RoleCall reopens, multilingual ‘Our Town,’ more

Our Town will be on stage Feb. 16-26 in the Theater Lab of the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts. It’s codirected by Lydia Fort (Assistant Professor, Deptartment of Theater and Dance) and Marguerite Hannah (Associate Producer, Horizon Theatre) and includes six professional actors and 14 students. Tickets are $15 each.

True Colors’ Brandall Jones chosen for fellowship

Brandall Jones, connectivity director at True Colors Theatre Company, was chosen for the International Society of Performing Arts’ (ISPA) inaugural Southern United States Fellowship. The fellowship includes membership for three years to the ISPA and a stipend to attend the New York Congresses for the duration of membership.

Credit: Courtesy of True Colors Theatre Company Credit: Courtesy of True Colors Theatre Company

Following his first recent trip to New York, Jones told ArtsATL, “The New York 2023 (NY23) ISPA Congress was an invaluable experience for me. It allowed me the opportunity to exchange ideas and discuss challenges facing the global performing arts industry with leaders from around the world — leaders that I would not have access to otherwise. It was particularly special to be joined by two other highly skilled performing arts leaders from the South that I greatly admire and now consider friends: Thamara Bejarano of Open Scene in Orlando; and Daniel Jones of OZ Arts Nashville in Nashville. I returned to Atlanta inspired and full of ideas to amplify my local performing arts community.”

Fly on a Wall presents Suitcase Full of Dreams

Atlanta native Lucy Smith is the inaugural winner of Fly on a Wall’s Big Show program. The first-year program awards a playwright a prize of $2,000 plus a weekend of performances, and, this year, Smith’s “Suitcase Full of Dreams” takes top honors. A deeply personal work, “Suitcase Full of Dreams” deals with Smith approaching midlife and rewriting the script of how to best to creatively embrace her future. She describes theater as her new artistic practice and is humbled to share “Suitcase Full of Dreams” with audiences in her hometown.

Performances will take place at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Windmill Arts Center. Tickets are $22.50. Refreshments will be available by donation.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

