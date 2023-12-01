Here are a few nearby options:

Centennial Olympic Park

If you don’t mind braving the weather, head to Centennial Olympic Park for a stroll or just to enjoy some people-watching. Because it’s surrounded by many of the local attractions, it also makes a good meeting place for friends and family. It’s a great way to start your downtown adventure.

Centennial Olympic Park, 265 Park Ave. W NW, Atlanta. 404-223-4000m gwcca.org.

Georgia Aquarium

The largest aquarium in the country is in downtown Atlanta. It contains approximately 10 million gallons of fresh and salt water and a vast array of aquatic animals, including the largest fish in the work, the whale shark. The aquarium is open daily and hours vary, but this weekend it opens at 9 a.m. and single tickets are $47.99.

225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. georgiaaquarium.org.

The World of Coca-Cola Museum

The newest addition to the museum is an interactive feature dubbed the Beverage Lab, where the worldwide beverage company provides a look at how drinks are created and allows visitors to create their own drink via an interactive screen (and later sample those creations). The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Adult prices starting at $21.

121 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. worldofcoca-cola.com.

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights

You’ll find papers and artifacts of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the history of the U.S. civil rights movement and stories of worldwide human rights struggles at this institution, which opened in 2014. Next year the center plans to mark its 10th anniversary with a major expansion. The National Center for Civil and Human Rights is open noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and Sunday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and tickets are $15.99-$19.99. Guided tours are available on weekends.

100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 678-999-8990, civilandhumanrights.org.

College Football Hall of Fame

The College Football Hall of Fame was founded in 1951 and was originally located in Kings Mill, Ohio, before it moved to South Bend, Indiana. In 2014, the CFHF opened in Atlanta, bringing a fun, highly interactive experience for die-hard and quasi-fans alike. It includes 50,000 square feet of exhibit space and a 45-yard indoor football field. The CFHF is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except closed Tuesday (and closing at 4 p.m. Dec. 1 and 6, 2023). Tickets are $21-$30.25.

250 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-880-4800, cfbhall.com.

Skyview Atlanta

As they say on their website, “You can see Atlanta from here.” If you just want to get a bird’s-eye glimpse of Atlanta and some of the surrounding area, head to the big wheel beside the Tabernacle. If you’re anywhere nearby, you can’t miss it. The attraction, which towers nearly 20 stories, features 42 climate-controlled gondolas, originally operated in Paris, across from the Louvre, before moving to Pensacola Beach, Florida, to test the U.S. market before operators settled on a permanent home in Atlanta in 2013. It’s open noon-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; noon-11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12-$17.

168 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. skyviewatlanta.com