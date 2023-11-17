If you are going to SEC Championship Game, here’s what you need to know

The following is fan information for the SEC Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama on Dec. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will kick off at 4 p.m. and be televised by CBS.
For those attending the sold-out game, here’s what you need to know:
* The Dr Pepper SEC FanFare will be held on Friday, Dec. 1 from 1-7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in Hall B of the Georgia World Congress Center. Hall B is a new location for the event which has been held in Hall C in recent years.
* All tickets for the game will be digital.
* Gates of Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open at 1:30 p.m.
* Fans will be required to pass through security screening for admission to both the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and SEC FanFare at the World Congress Center.
* For security purposes, only clear bags are permitted in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bags will be inspected before entry.
* Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a cashless policy. Seven cash-to-card kiosks will be available around the stadium for those who prefer not to use their own cards or who prefer to carry cash.
* Fans should be aware of counterfeit tickets and should use the SEC Ticket Exchange at www.secticketoffice.com to purchase verified tickets.
* Pom-poms or shakers must have paddle handles to be admitted into the stadium. Pom-poms or shakers with stick handles are prohibited for safety reasons.
* Tailgating will be allowed in The Home Depot Backyard West Lawn and M Lot.
About the Author
Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution