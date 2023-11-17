If you are going to SEC Championship Game, here’s what you need to know

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
18 minutes ago
The following is fan information for the SEC Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama on Dec. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will kick off at 4 p.m. and be televised by CBS.

For those attending the sold-out game, here’s what you need to know:

* The Dr Pepper SEC FanFare will be held on Friday, Dec. 1 from 1-7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in Hall B of the Georgia World Congress Center. Hall B is a new location for the event which has been held in Hall C in recent years.

* All tickets for the game will be digital.

* Gates of Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open at 1:30 p.m.

* Fans will be required to pass through security screening for admission to both the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and SEC FanFare at the World Congress Center.

* For security purposes, only clear bags are permitted in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bags will be inspected before entry.

* Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a cashless policy. Seven cash-to-card kiosks will be available around the stadium for those who prefer not to use their own cards or who prefer to carry cash.

* Fans should be aware of counterfeit tickets and should use the SEC Ticket Exchange at www.secticketoffice.com to purchase verified tickets.

* Pom-poms or shakers must have paddle handles to be admitted into the stadium. Pom-poms or shakers with stick handles are prohibited for safety reasons.

* Tailgating will be allowed in The Home Depot Backyard West Lawn and M Lot.

Divided congregation illustrates heartbreak of United Methodist split
