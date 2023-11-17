If you are going to SEC Championship Game, here’s what you need to know

* All tickets for the game will be digital.

* Gates of Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open at 1:30 p.m.

* Fans will be required to pass through security screening for admission to both the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and SEC FanFare at the World Congress Center.

* For security purposes, only clear bags are permitted in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bags will be inspected before entry.

* Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a cashless policy. Seven cash-to-card kiosks will be available around the stadium for those who prefer not to use their own cards or who prefer to carry cash.

* Fans should be aware of counterfeit tickets and should use the SEC Ticket Exchange at www.secticketoffice.com to purchase verified tickets.

* Pom-poms or shakers must have paddle handles to be admitted into the stadium. Pom-poms or shakers with stick handles are prohibited for safety reasons.

* Tailgating will be allowed in The Home Depot Backyard West Lawn and M Lot.