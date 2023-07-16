SkyView Wheel marks 10th anniversary in downtown Atlanta

The SkyView Atlanta Observation Wheel near Centennial Olympic Park celebrated its 10th anniversary with a public party Saturday.

The attraction, which towers nearly 20 stories above the area and features 42 climate-controlled gondolas, originally operated in Paris, across from the Louvre art museum, and later moved to Pensacola Beach, Florida, to test the U.S. market before operators decided on a more permanent home in Atlanta.

“SkyView Atlanta has been an iconic fixture in downtown Atlanta for the past 10 years, and we are pleased to be celebrating this important anniversary with the Atlanta community,” said Al Mers, managing partner of SkyView Partners, in a statement before Saturday’s celebration. “Throughout the years, we have continuously felt the support and love from Atlantans and tourists alike, and we remain committed to providing a quality attraction for all to enjoy for many more years.”

Owner and operator SkyView Partners organized the big celebration that featured entertainment, prizes, face painting, balloon artists, magicians and party food like hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy.

Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

The SkyView Wheel took its first turn in Atlanta on July 16, 2013, and in the decade since then, the attraction’s owners estimate that millions of visitors have checked out the high-level panoramic views of downtown and the surrounding metro area.

Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

The company said it also has invested $1 million in SkyView Wheel improvements and upgrades to the surrounding property to help mark the milestone anniversary. Wheel enhancements include an updated light show and new air-conditioning systems in the gondolas, each of which can seat up to six people. (A VIP gondola has room for five.) Security improvements, including new camera systems and the hiring of off-duty police officers, also were announced by SkyView Partners. And, yes, there are food and drink options while visitors take in the scenery.

Another change is in store at the site next to the Tabernacle music venue on Luckie Street: A new, site-specific sculpture is scheduled to be installed later this year. The artwork is being designed by Emily Baker, assistant professor of sculpture at the Earnest G. Welch School of Art and Design at Georgia State University, along with students in Georgia State’s Edgewood Sculpture Forum.

The SkyView Atlanta Observation Wheel is open daily, and there are no rider restrictions pertaining to weight, height or age.