Review: Enthusiastic cast, strong message make ‘Jamie’ worth talking about

Based upon a true story, the musical — presented as a co-production with Oglethorpe and featuring many students in the cast — focuses on Jamie New, a 16-year-old gay student in Sheffield, England, who dreams of becoming a drag queen. Supported by his single mother and devout Muslim best friend Pritti, Jamie pursues his dreams and connects with a community of performers. Along the way, he stands up to adversity from teachers, bullying classmates and his absent father.

As Jamie, Noah Vega is terrific and has a beautiful voice. The role is physically demanding, requiring dancing, singing and jumping on and off tables in high heels. And it’s emotionally difficult, for the character has a blissfully naive, dreamy air most of the time. Yet Vega also turns on attitude, cattiness and bite when it’s needed.

Shashi Yammada is excellent as Pritti, portraying a warmth and good humor that is almost instantly lovable. She steals many scenes and is responsible for the funniest moment in the entire show, which comes near the climax.

Jill Hames’ work as Margaret, Jamie’s devoted mother, anchors the production. She is the heart of the piece: grounded, loving and beautiful. It is a remarkable performance. And her distinct vocal range evokes a Stevie Nicks vibe. Her 11 o’clock number, “He’s My Boy,” brings down the house. It’s a stunner.

It is a genuine thrill to see and hear Ben Thorpe onstage always. Thorpe’s a delightful, charming actor with an incredible voice. As Jamie’s drag mentor Hugo, he is sweet and very, very funny, though it is a bit amusing to see the 30-something actor refer to himself like an antique. He makes it work, though.

As the antagonistic teacher Miss Hedge, Chloe Cordle is absolutely dynamite as well. She gives the character layers and a terrific edge, and she gets several kick-ass vocals, including an opening rap that was completely awesome.

By and large, the show has an upbeat vibe. It’s full of up-tempo numbers with amusing lyrics, kicking off with the terrific “And You Don’t Even Know It.” During that song, the stage transforms the desks of a tedious, oppressive classroom into Jamie’s personal runway.

It’s an effective metaphor the show utilizes often — that we exist with more freedom, beauty and color when we are free to express every side of ourselves.

Director Freddie Ashley and his team have a clear love for this material and understand its relevance to our area in this political climate. Among the design elements deserving of praise are the costumes from April Carswell, including the excellent drag pieces and prom dresses, and the props and set decor from Nick Battaglia.

Musically, the show is excellent, featuring a five-piece band conducted by music director Alli Reinhardt. The sound design from Zack Bennett is strong, though occasionally lyrics from the full chorus of singers were muddy and hard to understand.

Choreography from Precious West is also fun and energetic, performed well by both the students and pros in the cast.

A tonal shift toward the conclusion of the play, featuring a moment of anti-gay violence from characters we do not know, feels jarring when it happens and is resolved rather quickly — as though the writers wanted to raise the stakes for the characters but didn’t want to deal with any lingering consequences of trauma. It leaves the audience with a bit of whiplash, but the show recovers.

In comparison, an emotional argument between two characters we’re invested in is effectively shattering because the moment feels more earned.

Despite small imperfections, the show wins over its audience with great performances and catchy music. Above all, “Jamie” is worth seeing and talking about.

