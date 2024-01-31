‘Remember This’ at Theatrical Outfit showcases heroism amid the Holocaust

Benator’s work here as a storyteller is terrific. The script by Clark Young and Derek Goldman is layered and verbose, delivered mostly in a thick Polish accent. The actor voices multiple characters throughout the show, including President Franklin Roosevelt, but it is Karski’s tale.

Credit: Photo by Casey Gardner Ford Credit: Photo by Casey Gardner Ford

The production, produced in partnership with the Breman Museum, is ably directed by Goldman, who brings the design elements from his acclaimed Brooklyn production, which starred David Strathairn.

Benator shows off his impressive range and emotional depth as Karski, with the narrative showing him as a Catholic youth, as a member of the Polish Underground State and as an aged history professor. Though the tone can be understandably dark and even haunting, it does have moments of welcome levity as Karski makes self-deprecating jokes or waxes nostalgic about his wife, a dancer.

The title comes from Karski’s experiences as a witness of the degradation and extermination of Polish Jews. Because he had a photographic memory and spoke multiple languages, Karski was selected to be a spy in the ghettos and camps so he could report the atrocities to Allied leaders in the West. He could not document. He could not react emotionally. He could only remember.

At the show’s emotional climax, the character relays his memories of those moments. It’s incredibly powerful.

Credit: Photo by Casey Gardner Ford Credit: Photo by Casey Gardner Ford

How do we continue to believe in the hopeful possibilities of humanity when confronted perpetually with its biggest sins and crimes?

The minimalist set — originally designed by Misha Kachman and re-created by Monty Wilson — includes only a table and two chairs, yet those objects transform throughout the play into whatever the story calls for, at one point even allowing Benator to jump from a moving train. The lighting design from Zach Blane, re-created by Ethan Weathersbee, and the sound design from Roc Lee strengthen these effects. It’s a beautiful, active show, effectively portraying how theater can transport us, even though it’s just a guy, a table and some chairs.

“Remember This” should run 90 minutes without interruption or intermission. However, the opening night performance attended for review had to stop midway when an audience member had a medical emergency. Seeing the incident, Benator and stage manager Gabby Peralta immediately halted the performance so the gentleman could receive help. The show resumed after about 30 minutes.

To his credit, Benator picked up his performance with the same energy and on the same line after the incident, delivering a strong show that appeals to its audience to take care of one another and not turn a blind eye to suffering.

THEATER REVIEW

“Remember This”

Presented by Theatrical Outfit. Through Feb. 18. $15-$50. 84 Luckie St. NW. 678-528-1500, www.theatricaloutfit.org

::

Benjamin Carr is an ArtsATL editor-at-large who has contributed to the publication since 2019 and a member of the American Theatre Critics Association, the Dramatists Guild, the Atlanta Press Club and the Horror Writers Association. His writing has been featured in podcasts for iHeartMedia, onstage as part of the Samuel French Off-Off Broadway Short Play Festival and online in The Guardian. His debut novel, Impacted, was published by The Story Plant.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER