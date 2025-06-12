Are you pining for a trip to the beach, dreaming of warm sand between your toes and batting around a beach ball? Instead of going to the beach, Decatur is bringing the beach to you on Friday.
The city will use 60 tons of sand to create a sandy street “beach” on Ponce de Leon Avenue through its downtown area. The Decatur Beach Party is a popular annual event, bringing entertainment and tropical summer vibes to the area.
The free family-friendly fun includes live music from Spaghetti Junction, Ztunes Music Academy students, Polly Holliday and Nero Smith and the Sunsetters. When you’re ready for refreshments, visit one of the on-site food trucks serving traditional boardwalk fare and frozen treats, or stop by one of downtown Decatur’s restaurants.
And what trip to the beach is complete without fun games? You’ll be able to build sand castles, bat beach balls around and take aim at one another with squirt toys. You’ll also be able to climb rock walls, take your shot at a dunk tank, get your face painted and create some chalk art and tie-dye T-shirts. And look for costumed jugglers moving through the crowd as they show off their skills.
If you’re heading to the Decatur Beach Party and need directions, use 101 E. Court Square, Decatur, as a GPS address. The 4 to 10 p.m. event will be held rain or shine and won’t be called off unless there’s lightning or other dangerous conditions. More information: 404-371-8386, facebook.com/decaturga.
