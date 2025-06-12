Are you pining for a trip to the beach, dreaming of warm sand between your toes and batting around a beach ball? Instead of going to the beach, Decatur is bringing the beach to you on Friday.

The city will use 60 tons of sand to create a sandy street “beach” on Ponce de Leon Avenue through its downtown area. The Decatur Beach Party is a popular annual event, bringing entertainment and tropical summer vibes to the area.

The free family-friendly fun includes live music from Spaghetti Junction, Ztunes Music Academy students, Polly Holliday and Nero Smith and the Sunsetters. When you’re ready for refreshments, visit one of the on-site food trucks serving traditional boardwalk fare and frozen treats, or stop by one of downtown Decatur’s restaurants.