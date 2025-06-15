15 family friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Celebrate Juneteenth and the enduring power of Black craftsmanship and artistry with hands-on craft demonstrations, a maker’s market, access to a 5,000-square-foot interactive children’s exhibit, food for purchase from Black-owned food trucks and restaurants and a talk with Atlanta artist and author Robell Awake, who will discuss his new book “A Short History of Black Craft in Ten Objects.”

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Free with tickets available online. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-814-4000.

Paws & Poses Puppy Yoga

Take an all-level yoga class and cuddle with puppies for an uplifting experience at Fulton County Animal Services managed by LifeLine Animal Project.

10 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday. General admission ticket $47.97; $30.73 “Seva ticket” for students, veterans, nonprofit workers or anyone else who needs a lower ticket price. 1251 Fulton Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-613-0358.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival

Watch a Juneteenth parade march from Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park through downtown Atlanta to Piedmont Park, then stay in the park for music, family activities, games, vendors and networking. The two-day event includes two stages hosting music, handmade merchandise from Atlanta and international vendors, food and immersive cultural activities.

Noon parade start, Saturday. Event 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Free. Piedmont Park, 1071 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta. 404-587-5457.

Scene on the Green: “Beetlejuice Jr.”

Come out for Cobb County Parks’ new summer entertainment series, which debuts with a free outdoor theater performance of “Beetlejuice Jr.” Seating is first-come, first-served, and you’re welcome to bring a blanket and pack a picnic.

7-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free. The Art Place, 3330 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. 770-509-2700.

NAACP Cobb County Branch Juneteenth Weekend Celebration

Join in a vibrant weekend of fun at this 22nd annual celebration with music, dance, poetry, skits, history, vendors and family activities.

6-11 p.m. Friday, All White Block Party; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Cultural Festival; and 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Salute to Our Heroes: Happy Father’s Day. Marietta Square, 99 S. Park Square NE, Marietta. 770-425-5757.

Kennesaw Concert Series

See a performance by Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute Band honoring the King of Pop with hits such as “Billie Jean” and “Thriller.”

7-10 p.m. Saturday. Free for general admission seating, reserved seating $20. United Bankshares Amphitheater at Depot Park, 2828 Cherokee St., Kennesaw. 770-424-8274.

Decatur Beach Party

Head to downtown Decatur to play in 60 tons of sand, compete at family friendly games, listen to live music and get boardwalk fare and frozen treats from food trucks.

4-10 p.m. Friday. Free. GPS address: 101 E. Court Square, downtown Decatur. 404-370-4100.

Junior Ranger Angler-Father’s Day Fishing Fun

Bring your dad, granddad, uncle, brother or favorite dad proxy to fish on a pond in this Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area activity. You’ll learn about fishing safety as well as bait and casting. Rod and reels are provided for your use, but you’re welcome to bring your own.

9 a.m.-noon. Saturday. Free. Waybird Farm & Forest, 3332 Plunket Road, Stonecrest. 404-998-8384.

A Grand Old Flag Day Celebration

Celebrate Flag Day with the Stone Mountain Chorus and its Barbershop Quartets. They’ll perform patriotic and great American songs, and you’ll learn the history of Flag Day and the story behind songs such as “America the Beautiful.”

3-5 p.m. Saturday. Advance tickets $22, $20 senior/military, $18 students, free for kids under 12. $25 at the door. Mountain Park United Methodist Church, 1405 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain. 404-895-1972.

Juneteenth Day of Celebration

Enjoy a community celebration of Juneteenth with live performances including dance, spoken word and multicultural music. From 5-6:30 p.m., the opening reception for the art exhibit “Juneteenth: Independence and Reflection,” will be held.

3-9 p.m. Saturday. Free. Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6135.

K9 5K Fundraiser

Walk or run a route along North Point Parkway to benefit Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation programs. These include the support of local law enforcement and first responders and the families of those injured or killed in the line of duty as well as CPR training, car safety programs and more in the community.

6 a.m. on-site registration, 7:30 a.m. race. Saturday. Starting at Dave and Buster’s, North Point Marketcenter, 6500 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta. 470-396-3173.

City Green Live: September in the Park

Relive hits from iconic supergroups Earth, Wine & Fire and Chicago as September in the Park combines notable horn arrangements and vocal harmonies.

4 p.m. City Green opens, 6 p.m. food trucks open, 7:30 p.m. September in the Park performs. Friday. Free lawn seating. City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.

A Taste of Black Gwinnett

Join the Gwinnett County Black Chamber of Commerce to commemorate Father’s Day, Juneteenth and the strength of the Black community. Shop from Black businesses, network and enjoy food samples and entertainment including music, trivia, spades and door prizes.

6-10 p.m. Friday. $5, free for kids 12 and under with an adult. Norcross Cultural Arts Center, 10 College St., Norcross. 404-590-4716.

Credit: Photo courtesy of the city of Suwanee Credit: Photo courtesy of the city of Suwanee

Suwanee Summer Porch Jam

Stroll from venue to venue throughout Old Town Suwanee and listen as musicians play on porches. Food and beverages will be available to purchase at food trucks.

6-10 p.m. Friday. Free. Main Street, Suwanee. 770-945-8996.

Bluesberry and Beer Festival

Come out to hear live blues music and treat yourself to blueberry-themed beverages and dishes at participating restaurants (look for the logo of a blueberry wearing a hat and sunglasses that designates participating restaurants). Iron Horse Tavern, which is next to the festival, will serve beer from several area breweries.

5-10 p.m. Saturday. Free. Downtown Norcross. 678-622-2104.