Protesters flood downtown Atlanta to oppose Trump, immigration policies

The Indivisible Georgia Coalition, one of the main organizers of the Atlanta event, deployed more than 100 trained volunteers, including medics and marshals, to maintain safety, said activist Laura Judge. About 1,000 people were in attendance, many holding signs that read, “Protect the Constitution,” “Resist tyranny” and “Veterans against Trump.”

In attendance was Mary Ellen Burgoon, who emphasized the need for urgency. The 68-year-old said she was inspired to join the protest by her late father, who taught her to always question what she was told and to form her own opinions.

“The rule of law and the lack of it in this administration is really, really the main concern,” she told an Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter. “We need to stop it now. We can’t keep getting pushed over because we know from history: You wait too long, you lose too much ground, you got to resist.”

John Davidson, a member of the Air Force from 1974 to 1980, said he is disturbed by what he called a “fascist” takeover of the government. He brought a poster to the gathering that read, “Draft-dodging first felon deserves jail, not a parade!”

“I feel the only way to alter the course of future events is to be here as a member of this crowd trying to send a message to people in Washington that we won’t stand for them,” said Davidson, 68.

People gather at Liberty Plaza, near the Georgia Capitol, on Saturday, June 14, 2025, for a "No Kings" protest in downtown Atlanta.

Simone Mitchell, 66, a longtime Atlanta resident, said she joined the protest for her granddaughter and grandson. She expressed concerns about democracy and recent immigration enforcement.

“We shouldn’t treat individual people as a different class in our society. And this is our America. This is our country, and we should fight for our rights and our civil good,” Mitchell said.

State and local law enforcement agencies, along with Georgia leaders, have said peaceful rallies will be tolerated. But violence will not, Gov. Brian Kemp said.

“Crime, vandalism and any threat to public safety will not be tolerated in this state,” Kemp said Wednesday. “We know the difference between utilizing constitutionally-guaranteed rights and committing violent crime.”

Tensions leading into the weekend were heightened after six people were arrested during a Tuesday night protest along Buford Highway. The rally began peacefully around 6:30 p.m., but police in riot gear responded around 9:40 p.m. after several people did not leave the area after the assembly permit had expired.

In Los Angeles, massive protests over immigration raids have led Trump to deploy 700 U.S. Marines and roughly 4,000 National Guard members, The Associated Press reported.

The “No Kings” protests opened with calls nationwide for peaceful demonstrations. Texas and Missouri activated the National Guard in advance.

“While other states may wait for chaos to ensue, the State of Missouri is taking a proactive approach in the event that assistance is needed to support local law enforcement in protecting our citizens and communities,” Gov. Mike Kehoe wrote on social media Thursday in announcing his executive order activating the Missouri National Guard.

In Florida, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said his department would not tolerate violence toward law enforcement.

“If you throw a brick, a firebomb, or point a gun at one of my deputies, you won’t be leaving in handcuffs — your family will be collecting your remains,” Ivey said. “We are not going to tolerate violence. We are not going to play games.”