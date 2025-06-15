Metro Atlanta
Route changes for metro Atlanta Xpress commuter buses start Monday

Thirteen routes were eliminated and frequency has been reduced.
The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, which operates Xpress, has said the changes — which will eliminate other routes and decrease frequency overall — are necessary because of ridership declines since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AJC File)

Credit: AJC File Photo

Credit: AJC File Photo

By
48 minutes ago

The state’s Xpress bus service will take over some county-run commuter routes amid a sweeping overhaul of the Atlanta region’s service that goes into effect Monday.

The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, which operates Xpress, has said the changes — which will eliminate other routes and decrease frequency overall — are necessary because of ridership declines since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coupled with the merger of routes previously operated by Cobb and Gwinnett counties, the new service plan will provide service more efficiently, officials have said. The changes come after a $4 million reduction in state funding and an instruction from legislators to “streamline” options.

Overall, Xpress plans to discontinue 13 routes and close nine park-and-ride lots. Depending on the corridor, frequency will drop between 50% to 75%.

Some downtown-area stops have been eliminated, but previous plans to eliminate most downtown stops were dropped earlier this year after feedback from riders. Two routes will now end at MARTA stations, requiring transfers for anyone headed to downtown or Midtown.

As part of the changes, Xpress will take over operations for several routes currently run by CobbLinc and Ride Gwinnett, the two counties’ transit systems.

In Cobb, three routes will merge with an existing Xpress route. In Gwinnett, four routes will merge with Xpress. Both counties are sharing the costs for service with Xpress.

Commuters whose routes are being changed can use Georgia Commute Options to see alternatives and get a $50 transit credit.

Full changes are available online at xpressga.com.

