Route changes for metro Atlanta Xpress commuter buses start Monday

The state’s Xpress bus service will take over some county-run commuter routes amid a sweeping overhaul of the Atlanta region’s service that goes into effect Monday.

The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, which operates Xpress, has said the changes — which will eliminate other routes and decrease frequency overall — are necessary because of ridership declines since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coupled with the merger of routes previously operated by Cobb and Gwinnett counties, the new service plan will provide service more efficiently, officials have said. The changes come after a $4 million reduction in state funding and an instruction from legislators to “streamline” options.