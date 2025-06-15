Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. is quickly assembling All-Star case for Braves

‘I really hope I get to participate, and if I do, I’m going to enjoy it to the max,’ former MVP says.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., here hitting a home run May 23, has been among the league leaders in several offensive categories since returning from knee surgery. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By
1 hour ago

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was all smiles Saturday evening, holding his son Jamal while fielding questions from reporters.

The former NL MVP had just enjoyed a Braves win and his fourth consecutive multihit game, a showing that included a two-run blast off an elevated fastball that left many pondering how he even smacked it.

Ronald and his wife, Maria Laborde-Acuña, have two sons, Ronald Daniel and Jamal. It’s not lost on the elder Ronald how special it is to continuously perform the spectacular in front of his family.

“I give thanks to God to have the blessing of playing in front of my sons, my wife and my father and family,” Acuña said via team interpreter Franco Garcia. “I’m very happy I get to do that.”

Acuña often leaves the audience in awe. But the past 20 games have been jaw-dropping even by his standards. After missing a year because of his second ACL tear, Acuña is hitting .375 with a 1.178 on-base plus slugging percentage. He’s already launched seven home runs.

The Braves, despite their disappointing results, have a star-studded roster. Yet their leadoff hitter routinely stands above the rest, even during a period in which he’d be given grace if he appeared unspectacular.

Instead, he’s been arguably the sport’s best player. Over the last 30 days, Acuña’s .387 batting average is third-best in the majors. He also has the best on-base percentage (.471), second-best slugging percentage (.753) and OPS (1.178) and is tied for ninth in home runs during that time period.

Acuña said Saturday he feels “much better” than he did even in 2023, when he achieved his unprecedented 40-70 season in winning league MVP honors.

“I’m super happy (with how this has gone),” Acuña said. “I know all the work that I put in, the coaches put in, the trainers, the medical staff. All the work that went into where we are now. I give them and God all the credit.”

All-Star fan balloting is open. And while he didn’t debut until May 23, Acuña will have a chance at his fifth Midsummer Classic, played at Truist Park this year.

“It would be incredible,” Acuña said. “It would be completely different than the other ones I’ve been to, being here at home. I really hope I get to participate in it, and if I do, I’m going to enjoy it to the max.”

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

