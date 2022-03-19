Atlanta music business summit features L.A. Reid as keynote

Music entrepreneur and legend L.A. Reid is headlining an Atlanta music business summit on March 22, that is a blend of in-person and virtual presentations.
Reid, who helped make Atlanta the center of R&B and hip hop relevance in the 1990s, is returning as keynote speaker. Legendary local entertainment lawyer Joel Katz will introduce Reid.
“Atlanta’s music is one of the city’s most valuable exports, and yet it is one of the most undercapitalized resources the city has to offer,” said Reid in a press release. “It drives the culture that has shaped the city. As one of the most equitable and diverse industries, I look forward to returning to Atlanta and building a strategic plan for metro Atlanta that brings together the music community as well as public-private partnerships.”
The summit was developed by Georgia Music Partners, a 10-year-old group that works to build the Atlanta music industry. The group is working with the Metro Atlanta Chamber and Sound Diplomacy, a global strategic consultancy specializing in music, culture and the night-time economy. All the speakers will be in Atlanta with a small number of audience members.
The summit features three panels: one focused on business, another on investment and a third on policy.
“Our music is the soundtrack of the world,” said Tammy Hurt, Georgia Music Partners Co-Founder and board chair of the Recording Academy. “Music is the great uniter. We want to recognize that and honor and shine a light on these wonderful businesses here and look for ways to grow the industry.”
She noted the importance of a group like United Talent Agency recently opening an office here. UTA is one of the largest talent agencies in the world representing acts ranging from Kevin Hart to Owen Wilson to Sandra Oh.
The summit runs from 12:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and is free to stream live at https://tinyurl.com/atlmusicSummit.
If the summit is a success, Hurt said she hopes to make it an annual event.
