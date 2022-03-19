Atlanta music business summit features L.A. Reid as keynote

Reid, who helped make Atlanta the center of R&B and hip hop relevance in the 1990s, is returning as keynote speaker. Legendary local entertainment lawyer Joel Katz will introduce Reid.

“Atlanta’s music is one of the city’s most valuable exports, and yet it is one of the most undercapitalized resources the city has to offer,” said Reid in a press release. “It drives the culture that has shaped the city. As one of the most equitable and diverse industries, I look forward to returning to Atlanta and building a strategic plan for metro Atlanta that brings together the music community as well as public-private partnerships.”