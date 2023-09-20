Elton John puts his Atlanta home up for sale at $4.995 million

Elton John has put up his Atlanta home for $4.995 million.

He purchased a 2,500-square-foot duplex on the 36th floor of Park Place in Buckhead in 1992 and over time scooped up five other apartments, resulting in a 13,332-square-foot space.

“I didn’t know what the first apartment that I bought would lead to,” John told The Wall Street Journal in an exclusive interview. “But it was a wonderful surprise. Everything about Atlanta was a surprise.”

Over the years, he has told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution how much he loved Atlanta.

“People always ask me, ‘Why do you have a place in Atlanta?’” John said in a 1998 interview with the AJC. “It’s because people here have always been that nice to me. … I’ve always been welcomed. I feel at home.”

He told The Wall Street Journal how convenient DeKalb-Peachtree Airport was for him. He could perform at many cities in the North America and be back home that same night in Atlanta.

John said with his touring career over, he no longer needs a home base in the United States. He and his husband, David Furnish, live in England with their two sons — Zachary, 12. and Elijah, 10 — on an estate outside of London.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

He turned his Atlanta space into an art gallery with photographs by Man Ray, André Kertész and Berenice Abbott.

The four-bedroom apartment has a gym, a massage room, a wood-paneled office and a grand salon with grand skyline views, according to the listing created by Chase Mizell of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty. And to house John’s expansive clothing collection, “the primary closets are the most impressive you have ever seen, grand enough to display the most collected wardrobes,” the listing said.

There are also nine reserved parking spaces, six private storage units and five dedicated wine storage units.