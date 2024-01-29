Private Quarters

All-cash sale of Atlanta mansion breaks 2023′s Buckhead home sale record

The 10,000-square-foot luxury home was constructed in 2019

A massive Atlanta mansion inside the Buckhead community's glamorous Tuxedo Park recently sold for millions.The early 2024 home sale topped last year's largest sale for the ritzy Buckhead community.The Atlanta mansion was constructed in 2019 and was even featured in Luxe Magazine.The original owners worked with iconic architect William T Baker to design the home, as well as Dana Lynch Design to craft the home's interior.Local agent Ben Hirsh, with Hirsh Real Estate, represented both the buyer and the seller in the off-market transaction.
By
27 minutes ago

A home sold in Tuxedo Park this month has already broken last year’s record for the most expensive home sale in Buckhead.

The iconic 15,000-square-foot former home of Charlie Loudermilk sold for a whopping $8.6 million — making it the biggest Buckhead home sale of 2023. That’s already old news, however, with the recent sale of a 10,000-square-foot Atlanta mansion.

And the luxurious $9.5 million home was bought in cash during an off-market deal, according to Buckhead.com.

ExploreChipper Jones’ Georgia mansion makes 2023′s real estate highlight reel

“We had such an enjoyable experience working with Ben (Hirsch) to find us our forever family home,” the unnamed buyer told Buckhead.com.

ExploreCharlie Loudermilk’s estate tops Buckhead’s biggest 2023 home sales

The pricey Atlanta mansion was constructed back in 2019 by Atlanta architect William T. Baker, while the home’s original interior was designed by the local Dana Lynch Design.

The home was featured on the cover of Luxe Magazine back in 2022, earning high praise from the publication for its new-age looks.

“Infusing a contemporary aesthetic into a traditional home takes skill, vision and a substantial helping of resolve,” Luxe Magazine reported.

“Fortunately,” it continued, “one Atlanta couple was steadfast in their desire to create a family-friendly residence whose clean lines wouldn’t feel out of place alongside its stately Buckhead neighbors.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top