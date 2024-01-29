All-cash sale of Atlanta mansion breaks 2023′s Buckhead home sale record

A home sold in Tuxedo Park this month has already broken last year’s record for the most expensive home sale in Buckhead.
The iconic 15,000-square-foot former home of Charlie Loudermilk sold for a whopping $8.6 million — making it the biggest Buckhead home sale of 2023. That’s already old news, however, with the recent sale of a 10,000-square-foot Atlanta mansion.
And the luxurious $9.5 million home was bought in cash during an off-market deal, according to Buckhead.com.
“We had such an enjoyable experience working with Ben (Hirsch) to find us our forever family home,” the unnamed buyer told Buckhead.com.
The pricey Atlanta mansion was constructed back in 2019 by Atlanta architect William T. Baker, while the home’s original interior was designed by the local Dana Lynch Design.
The home was featured on the cover of Luxe Magazine back in 2022, earning high praise from the publication for its new-age looks.
“Infusing a contemporary aesthetic into a traditional home takes skill, vision and a substantial helping of resolve,” Luxe Magazine reported.
“Fortunately,” it continued, “one Atlanta couple was steadfast in their desire to create a family-friendly residence whose clean lines wouldn’t feel out of place alongside its stately Buckhead neighbors.”
