All-cash sale of Atlanta mansion breaks 2023′s Buckhead home sale record

A home sold in Tuxedo Park this month has already broken last year’s record for the most expensive home sale in Buckhead.

The iconic 15,000-square-foot former home of Charlie Loudermilk sold for a whopping $8.6 million — making it the biggest Buckhead home sale of 2023. That’s already old news, however, with the recent sale of a 10,000-square-foot Atlanta mansion.

And the luxurious $9.5 million home was bought in cash during an off-market deal, according to Buckhead.com.