Elton John sells Atlanta condo for $7.225 million, 45% above asking price

Credit: SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Credit: SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
16 minutes ago
X

Just six weeks after placing his Atlanta condo up for sale, Elton John has a buyer willing to pay $7.225 million, more than $2.2 million above asking price.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the sale Wednesday.

John posted the condo on sale Sept. 20 for $4.995 million. The buyer is paying 45% above asking price.

Chase Mizell, the listing agent at Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, told the WSJ that the property received plenty of interested potential buyers and was purposely listed at a price below what he thought the singer could get. Mizell didn’t identity who purchased the property but said the person was local and paid 100% in cash.

Mizell, in a social media announcement, dubbed this a “triumphant finale of a year-long journey celebrating the sale of Sir Elton John’s exquisite condominium ... This remarkable success is a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation and execution. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road ... it was an honor!”

The buyer’s agent was Betsy Akers, also an agent at Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty. (She declined to comment to the WSJ.)

1 / 10
Elton John performs during Farewell Yellow Brick Road, The Final Tour at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

John largely resides in England with his husband, David Furnish, and their two sons — Zachary, 12. and Elijah, 10. Over the years, he used the Buckhead condo as his North American home base whenever he came stateside, but he retired from touring over the summer. His final concert in Atlanta was Sept. 22, 2022, at State Farm Arena.

He has a long history in Atlanta, going back more than three decades. He purchased a 2,500-square-foot duplex on the 36th floor of Park Place in Buckhead in 1992. Over time, he scooped up five other apartments, resulting in a 13,332-square-foot space.

Credit: Courtesy of High Museum of Art. ©Charlie McCullers, 2000.

Credit: Courtesy of High Museum of Art. ©Charlie McCullers, 2000.

He ultimately turned much of his Atlanta space into an art gallery with photographs by the likes of Man Ray, André Kertész and Berenice Abbott. The four bedroom apartment also has a gym, a massage room and an onyx-clad primary bathroom.

He told The Wall Street Journal in September how convenient DeKalb-Peachtree Airport was for him. He could perform at many cities in the North America and be back home the same night in Atlanta. And he has told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution multiple times over the years how much he loved Atlanta and how well people here treated him.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: custom

CDC: Georgia’s infant mortality increase is among the worst in U.S.58m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Jewish communities in Georgia gather to support college students
1h ago

Credit: DataBank

$2 billion data center to join Atlanta’s fast-growing online storage industry
2h ago

3 dead, including infant and teen, in DeKalb crash involving tractor-trailer
2h ago

3 dead, including infant and teen, in DeKalb crash involving tractor-trailer
2h ago

Judge in muddy solar case asked to revisit cuts to $135 million award
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: LINKEDIN PUBLIC PHOTO

Ryan Beesley leaving Fox 5 and meteorology
4h ago
‘The South Got Something To Say’ doc explores Atlanta’s role in hip hop
5h ago
Henry Winkler on his new memoir, his dyslexia and how therapy changed him
Featured

AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
21m ago
‘The South Got Something To Say’ doc explores Atlanta’s role in hip hop
5h ago
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top