Elton John sells Atlanta condo for $7.225 million, 45% above asking price

The Wall Street Journal first reported the sale Wednesday.

John posted the condo on sale Sept. 20 for $4.995 million. The buyer is paying 45% above asking price.

Chase Mizell, the listing agent at Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, told the WSJ that the property received plenty of interested potential buyers and was purposely listed at a price below what he thought the singer could get. Mizell didn’t identity who purchased the property but said the person was local and paid 100% in cash.

Mizell, in a social media announcement, dubbed this a “triumphant finale of a year-long journey celebrating the sale of Sir Elton John’s exquisite condominium ... This remarkable success is a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation and execution. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road ... it was an honor!”

The buyer’s agent was Betsy Akers, also an agent at Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty. (She declined to comment to the WSJ.)

1 / 10 Elton John performs during Farewell Yellow Brick Road, The Final Tour at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

John largely resides in England with his husband, David Furnish, and their two sons — Zachary, 12. and Elijah, 10. Over the years, he used the Buckhead condo as his North American home base whenever he came stateside, but he retired from touring over the summer. His final concert in Atlanta was Sept. 22, 2022, at State Farm Arena.

He has a long history in Atlanta, going back more than three decades. He purchased a 2,500-square-foot duplex on the 36th floor of Park Place in Buckhead in 1992. Over time, he scooped up five other apartments, resulting in a 13,332-square-foot space.

Credit: Courtesy of High Museum of Art. ©Charlie McCullers, 2000. Credit: Courtesy of High Museum of Art. ©Charlie McCullers, 2000.

He ultimately turned much of his Atlanta space into an art gallery with photographs by the likes of Man Ray, André Kertész and Berenice Abbott. The four bedroom apartment also has a gym, a massage room and an onyx-clad primary bathroom.

He told The Wall Street Journal in September how convenient DeKalb-Peachtree Airport was for him. He could perform at many cities in the North America and be back home the same night in Atlanta. And he has told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution multiple times over the years how much he loved Atlanta and how well people here treated him.