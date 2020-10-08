Podcast: Things to do in Vinings

This week, we visit Vinings. Without a map, it’s hard to tell where Buckhead ends and Vinings begins, since Vinings is actually a part of unincorporated Atlanta even though it’s in Cobb County. It has the feel of a small town with a walkable village, and its streets are lined with beautiful homes surrounded by the Chattahoochee River and lush trees. On this episode, freelance writer Mary Welch joins us to talk about the many fun things to do and see in Vinings.