Podcast: The worst songs by great musicians

(From left): Rihanna, Billy Joel and Madonna are some of the biggest artists in music. But even they have released some clunkers over the years.
(From left): Rihanna, Billy Joel and Madonna are some of the biggest artists in music. But even they have released some clunkers over the years.

By Shane Harrison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
They can’t all be gems.

This week, we’ll talk about bad songs by great artists.

The biggest music artists of all time typically have dozens of hits in their portfolio, often so many that they can’t play all of them in concert. But sometimes artists are so popular that radio plays their singles and fans buy them because of unyielding devotion, not artistic genius. The diehard fans might love them all, but the rest of us see things a little differently.

Melissa Ruggieri and Radio and TV Talk blogger Rodney Ho recently compiled a list of their least favorite songs from some major artists and they’ll join us on this week’s podcast to talk about this very contentious list.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

