Podcast: Cemeteries, graveyards in metro Atlanta

Oakland Cemetery, shown with Atlanta&#39;s skyline as its backdrop, is one of 36 destinations participating in the metro area&#39;s inaugural Museum Week, April 25 to May 1. CONTRIBUTED BY REN AND HELEN DAVIS

Credit: HANDOUT

By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
This week on accessAtlanta, burial places of the famous, infamous — and everything in between — in time for Halloween

This Halloween, Atlantans can make their way to burial places of the famous, infamous — and everything in between. As Halloween and the Day of the Dead approach, freelance writer Mary Welch offers an overview of our area’s cemeteries and their residents.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

