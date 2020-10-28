Podcast: Cemeteries, graveyards in metro Atlanta

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.
This Halloween, Atlantans can make their way to burial places of the famous, infamous — and everything in between. As Halloween and the Day of the Dead approach, freelance writer Mary Welch offers an overview of our area’s cemeteries and their residents.
