Outdoor music and more: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Marietta Beer Bus. 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. Free. Drives in a loop to encompass Marietta’s six craft alcohol manufacturers. visitmariettaga.com.

Ride the beer bus, which drives in a continuous loop around six of Marietta’s craft alcohol manufacturers. You can hop on at any of the brewers (Shezmu Cellars, Schoolhouse Brewing, Red Hare Brewing, Ironmonger Brewing, Treehorn Coder and Glover Park Brewery) and get on and off where you’d like.

4H Yoga for Kids. Friday, Aug. 14-Sunday, Aug. 16. Virtual program presented by Cobb County Public Library System. cobbcat.org.

UGA Cobb 4H will lead kids through a virtual yoga and breathing program to help alleviate school-related stress. Kids can also listen to a story and create a magic hat and wand with the following supplies: a straw or pencil, ribbon, clear tape, scissors, stickers, construction paper, colored pencils, markers and a hole puncher.

All 4 Kids Children’s Consignment Sale. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. with VIP ½ off presale tickets and 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. Free on Friday until 4 p.m. and on Saturday. $2 on Saturday from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. 1355 Roswell Road, Marietta. (next to Andretti and near the Big Chicken). https://all4kids.com/.

Pick up deals on everything from baby gear to toys to kids’ clothing. Masks are required, and many items are half price on Saturday.

DeKalb

Family Reunion Workshop. 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. Free. presented by discoverdekalb.com. Register here.

Get helpful tips for planning your family reunion at this virtual workshop.

Butterfly Experience. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 and noon-6 p.m. Aug. 16 with ongoing dates through Aug. 22. $10 per person with kids 3 and under free. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322. dunwoodynature.org.

Get up close and personal with hundreds of butterflies. COVID-19 precautions such as health screenings and temperature checks will be taken, and there’s a mask requirement for everyone over age 10.

Planetarium Show. 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14. Live from the Jim Cherry Memorial Planetarium at Fernbank Science Center. fernbank.edu/.

Visit Fernbank Science Center’s Facebook page to watch a live planetarium show at 7 p.m. Friday.

Jazz on the Lawn. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14. $20-$330 Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta. 404-872-5338. https://callanwolde.org/.

Enjoy Jazz on the Lawn with Bob Baldwin at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center. A new, socially distanced seating structure will be used.

North Fulton

The Child – Star Wars Trivia Night. 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14. $39 per person. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road #801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051. paintingwithatwist.com.

Paint “The Child” (Baby Yoda) from Star Wars and have some fun playing Star Wars trivia. Masks are required.

Art Americana. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, continuing through Sept. 18. Free. Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6165. artsalpharetta.org.

View fiber and folk art at Alpharetta Arts Center this weekend and continuing through Sept. 18.

Pop-Up Performance Series. $100-$180 for a parking space. Connexion Shopping Center Lot, 1570 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell (in front of From the Earth Brewing Company). roswellartsfund.org.

Listen to music from John Driskell Hopkins Band (of Zac Brown Band) with special guests Mike Rizzi and Friends. Social distancing will be enforced, and masks are enforced. Bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets if you’d like to sit outside within your reserved seating area.

Drive-In Movies. 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 (“The Goonies”) and Saturday, Aug. 15 (“Jurassic World.”). $29.95 a carload. Aurora Cineplex parking lot, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. 770-518-0977. facebook.com.

Celebrate the end of summer with a drive-in movie on a 40-foot screen. Concessions are available, and social distancing will be observed.

Gwinnett

Annandale Village Extra Mile 5K. Friday, Aug. 14-Sunday, Aug. 16, continuing through Sept. 12. virtual event to benefit Annandale Village in Suwanee. Free. https://secure.qgiv.com.

Run, bike, swim or walk to raise donations for Annandale Village, which helps adults with special needs reach their highest levels of independence.

Splash Park. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14-Sunday, Aug. 16. 5039 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill. cityofsugarhill.com.

Cool off at the Splash Park, which has reopened this week after repairs have been completed.

Tailgating at Town Center. 6:10 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. peachtreecornersga.gov.

Tailgate and watch the Yankees play the Red Sox at Town Green. Bring your own cooler or buy food and drinks from a Town Center restaurant.

Free Comic Book Summer. Friday, Aug. 14-Sunday, Aug. 16, continuing until Sept. 9. Galactic Quest, 116 E. Crogan St., Lawrenceville. 770-339-3001. facebook.com.

Score a selection of free comic books each week through Sept. 9.