Climb into a shark cage and dive at Georgia Aquarium

“Inside the main exhibit, for the first time, guests can enter the waters of the shark habitat — from the safety of a dive cage,” the aquarium announced in a press release. “No dive certification is necessary as participants are guided by Georgia Aquarium Dive staff.”

Details on both experiences are coming soon, but you can reserve a spot now. Visit Shark Cage Dive and Shark & Ray Immersion for more information.

“Through interactive gallery features, hands-on immersion experiences, and compelling research, the Aquarium hopes guests will leave with a renewed sense of respect for all shark species — not just the hammerheads, silvertips, sand tigers, and tiger sharks that may grace the floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the gallery,” the aquarium said.

Expansion is ongoing, so the name of the new exhibit won’t be announced until construction is finished.

The aquarium, in downtown Atlanta, reopened in June with guidelines to comply with COVID-19 safety precautions. Find out more here.