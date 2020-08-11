Virtual attractions to check out from each state, including Georgia

As the world has shifted toward finding ways to connect digitally, tourist attractions throughout the country have been creative in ways to reach folks at home.
With a plethora of digital offerings now available, a new list rounded up the best virtual attractions in every state. The list includes everything from virtual tours of national parks to taking a peek inside history museums.
“With the help of modern technology you can embark on a tour across all 50 states, whatever you had planned this summer. Sit back, relax and bookmark the best virtual tours in every state to enjoy from the comfort of your home,” the list from MSN states.
Here in Georgia, the list ranked the Georgia Aquarium the best in class.
“Don’t miss a chance to scroll through the aquarium’s animal album and learn more about the creatures too. Georgia Aquarium is a current member of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums so you can be sure the animals receive the highest standards of care,” MSN notes.
The Georgia Aquarium, which opened at 225 Baker Street NW in 2005, is the largest of its kind in the Western Hemisphere. During its first year alone, more than 3.6 million guests visited the aquarium, according to its website. Earlier this year, it was named the best kid-friendly tourist attraction in Georgia.