Virtual attractions to check out from each state, including Georgia

With a plethora of digital offerings now available, a new list rounded up the best virtual attractions in every state. The list includes everything from virtual tours of national parks to taking a peek inside history museums.

Explore 5 ways to explore downtown Atlanta without leaving your home

“With the help of modern technology you can embark on a tour across all 50 states, whatever you had planned this summer. Sit back, relax and bookmark the best virtual tours in every state to enjoy from the comfort of your home,” the list from MSN states.