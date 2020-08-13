4 places in Atlanta that will make you feel like you’re in another country

Although the mandir is currently closed to tours because of the coronavirus pandemic, you can explore the temple online. When it reopens, there is no charge to explore the grounds.

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Lilburn recently glowed blue to show solidarity with all those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: DHRUPAL Credit: DHRUPAL

The Gate is designed in the tradition of classical Roman triumphal arches that have been built around the world during the past 2,500 years. If you can’t get to France or Italy right now, taking a photo at Atlantic Station’s arch might make you feel like you’re in Europe. Inside the arch is the 12,000-square-foot Millennium Gate Museum, which narrates Georgia’s history through interactive technology, film, period rooms and exhibitions. Although it’s closed right now because of the pandemic, you can make plans to visit when it reopens.

Hawkers Asian Street Fare in the Old Fourth Ward will make you think you’re dining in Asia. Hawkers opened last year at the new StudioPlex Alley on the Eastside Beltline near Auburn Avenue. The name was inspired by the street food vendors the four co-founders, Kaleb Harrell, Allen Lo, Wayne Yung and Kin Ho, encountered living and traveling in Asia.

If you’ve ever dreamed of high tea overseas — whether in India or England — you can get a similar experience in Candler Park. The pandemic means Dr. Bombay’s currently is open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday-Sunday for walk-up service. “We are offering a limited menu through our Warm Scone Window. Come by for scones, baked goods, teas, coffee, samosas, quiche and sandwiches.”

You can also order high tea to go, but give them at least two hours to prepare it before picking it up.

