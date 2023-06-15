NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest winner to perform at Woodruff Arts Center

WABE’s MixTape Block Party Music Fest is returning to Atlanta this summer with performances by local musicians and Little Moon, the 2023 winner of NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest, according to a news release.

Emmy-nominated author Jon Goode from The Moth StorySLAM is set to host the block party on Sunday, June 25, from 2-8 p.m. Catch performances by Atlanta musicians J Nolan, Vahn Black, IVEEN and Uncle Bubz during the festival.

Credit: Courtesy of WABE Credit: Courtesy of WABE

“As we celebrate the station’s 75th anniversary, we are unwavering in our mission of amplifying Atlanta’s creative talents and championing opportunities to come together as a community,” Jennifer Dorian, WABE president, said in a news release.

Come for the music and stick around for local food, vendors and opportunities to meet WABE personalities. The MixTape Block Party will be at the Woodruff Arts Center at Callaway Plaza. Tickets are available here.