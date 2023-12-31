New Year’s Eve events in metro Atlanta, including a changed tradition

By Mary Caldwell – for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 hours ago

The holiday weekend, like the year 2023, is coming to a close. While our weekly “15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta” covered the full weekend, for this New Year’s Eve we’ll spotlight festive things happening today in our area.

A tradition no more

Don’t expect to head to downtown Atlanta and see an illuminated fruit drop this year. The annual Peach Drop, a free event that normally attracted thousands, has been canceled.

Shortly after Mayor Andre Dickens made the announcement at the start of the month, the owners of Underground Atlanta — where the event would have taken place — came out with a press release stating that there would be a free fireworks show at midnight along with parties at Pagalle Theater and The Masquerade, among others.

However, the fireworks were subsequently nixed as the non-city-sanctioned event called Peach Fest will be held indoors tonight.

Our reporting partner, Channel 2 Action News, talked with the promoters, who said partygoers can expect to be entertained by live music, art and plenty of drinks and food. Tickets range in price from $20 to $1,200. More than 2,000 tickets had been sold as of midweek, the news station reported.

Intown Atlanta

Illuminarium New Year’s Eve

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 into Monday, Jan. 1. $99, VIP table for six $750. Illuminarium Atlanta, 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta. 404-341-1000.

Enjoy beverages and an all-you-can-eat buffet, watch the Times Square ball drop, dance to a live DJ and make a midnight champagne toast.

New Year’s Eve Carnaval Masquerade Ball

9 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 into Monday, Jan. 1. Prices vary for event-only packages and event plus room packages. The Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park, 100 CNN Center, Atlanta. 404-659-0000.

Dress up in formal attire with themed masks and dance to a live Latin band or enjoy music from Atlanta’s top DJs. Food stations, along with signature cocktails, wine and a beer open bar area also available.

Cobb

New Year’s Eve Bash

6 p.m.-midnight Sunday, Dec. 31. Free. The Plaza at Battery Atlanta, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta.

Say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024 with an early inning celebration starting at 6 p.m. with music from Brady Rhymer and an inflatable balloon drop for kids at 8 p.m. Late innings begin at 9 p.m. with the 12 South Band and ends with a fireworks display at midnight.

The Best of Queen and Led Zeppelin New Year’s Eve Concert

9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. $45-$80. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Join in the fun as a live band recreates iconic Queen and Led Zeppelin hits.

DeKalb

Kids’ Early New Year’s Eve Celebration

Noon-9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Adults $19.99-$39.99 plus tax, kids $19.99-$34.99 plus tax. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407.

Bring the kids to ring in the New Year early with Stone Mountain Park’s usual attractions, a magical snowfall, an early countdown to the new year and 9 p.m. fireworks.

Party Like It’s 1920 New Year’s Eve Party

8 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 into Monday, Jan. 1. Free. The Brass Tap, 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-557-0232.

Come dressed in your best 1920s attire to compete for cash prizes, enjoy music from a live DJ and toast complimentary champagne at midnight.

North Fulton

New Year’s Eve Bootlegger Ball

8 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 into Monday, Jan. 1. General admission $150 per person. Roaring Social Alpharetta, 35 Milton Ave., Alpharetta. 678-580-1970.

Get out your fedoras, pearls and boas to dance to live music by the Atlanta Soul Band performing Top 40 dance, R&B, Motown/soul, old and new school funk and hip-hop.

New Year’s Eve with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. $48.50 and up. Byers Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-206-2022.

Make memories with a concert of favorites by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra that includes the waltz from Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake,” Mendelssohn’s Nocturne from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and more.

Gwinnett

Frosty Fun: New Year’s Eve

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Parson’s Alley, 3530 W. Lawrenceville St., Duluth. 770-476-3434.

Join host Jessica It’s All Good for family crafts, photo ops and a drop at noon.

— Staff writer Rodney Ho contributed to this article.

Mary Caldwell
