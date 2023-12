Some of the most memorable parties this New Year’s Eve will be wedding celebrations.

The number of couples going to the chapel for New Year’s Eve weddings in Las Vegas could be significantly higher than normal this year, a Las Vegas Review-Journal article reports, due to the date’s repeat pattern of numbers, 1-2-3-1-2-3. (12/31/23.)

Clark County, Nevada — expecting an increased stream of travelers to Vegas to get married — opened a pop-up satellite office Tuesday for marriage licenses at Harry Reid International Airport.