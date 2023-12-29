Listen Friday to a special year-end broadcast of Politically Georgia

It has been a holiday week for the team from Politically Georgia at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but listeners can hear a special year-end show at 10 a.m. Friday. To listen, follow the link from the ajc.com home page.
Politically Georgia airs Monday through Friday on WABE and is streamed on demand at ajc.com, Apple Podcast, Spotify or wherever you stream your favorite podcasts. The AJC show is hosted by the AJC’s Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy, Tia Mitchell and Bill Nigut.
The AJC politics team has been busy getting ready for 2024, starting with the legislative session that starts Monday, Jan. 8. It’s also a presidential election year, starting with the Iowa Republican Caucus and the New Hampshire primary in January.
Tune in to Politically Georgia at 10 a.m. on Friday and then again daily beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024,
Here are two previews of the year ahead:
From Patricia Murphy: 2023 was the calm before the storm for Georgia politics
From Greg Bluestein: The Georgia political questions that will shape 2024
Subscribers, stay on top of Politically Georgia with our weekday subscriber newsletter about Georgia Politics.
The @PoliticallyGa team is enjoying the holidays.— Politically Georgia Podcast (@PoliticallyGa) December 22, 2023
We’ll have encore presentations on 12/27 and 12/28.
A special year-end episode on 12/29.
Then, we’re back live on 1/2.
You can listen on demand on Spotify: https://t.co/NBPVOR8yat or Apple: https://t.co/c5K2xYEuHx. #gapol
About the Author