Listen Friday to a special year-end broadcast of Politically Georgia

Bill Nigut (left) on the first WABE/AJC radio program "Politically Georgia" in October 2023 speaking with Greg Bluestein. JAY BLACK/AJC

Credit: JAY BLACK/AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Bill Nigut (left) on the first WABE/AJC radio program "Politically Georgia" in October 2023 speaking with Greg Bluestein. JAY BLACK/AJC

Credit: JAY BLACK/AJC

Credit: JAY BLACK/AJC

Politically Georgia
By AJC Politically Georgia
1 hour ago

It has been a holiday week for the team from Politically Georgia at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but listeners can hear a special year-end show at 10 a.m. Friday. To listen, follow the link from the ajc.com home page.

Politically Georgia airs Monday through Friday on WABE and is streamed on demand at ajc.com, Apple Podcast, Spotify or wherever you stream your favorite podcasts. The AJC show is hosted by the AJC’s Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy, Tia Mitchell and Bill Nigut.

The AJC politics team has been busy getting ready for 2024, starting with the legislative session that starts Monday, Jan. 8. It’s also a presidential election year, starting with the Iowa Republican Caucus and the New Hampshire primary in January.

Tune in to Politically Georgia at 10 a.m. on Friday and then again daily beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024,

Here are two previews of the year ahead:

From Patricia Murphy: 2023 was the calm before the storm for Georgia politics

From Greg Bluestein: The Georgia political questions that will shape 2024

Subscribers, stay on top of Politically Georgia with our weekday subscriber newsletter about Georgia Politics.

About the Author

AJC Politically Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top