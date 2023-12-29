‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ will feature Ludacris, Cardi B and Ms. Pat

For the 52nd year, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” will take over Time Square to count down to the new year. This year, the show will feature musical guests from almost every genre taking the stage to perform in the holiday extravaganza, hosted by Ryan Seacrest.
Cardi B and LL Cool J are the latest acts announced for the show. They’ll join Ludacris, who dominated the stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Hip-Hop 50 celebration.
“I’m so competitive that I just want to continue to stay hungry, and that’s what I do,” he told BET. “But I love that I can be a beacon of light, positivity, and inspiration for other people who come after me.”
Some of the other performances include Aqua, the group that gave us the iconic “Barbie World,” as well as Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones, and Thirty Seconds to Mars.
In between musical acts, the show will feature comedic segments from Ms. Pat, Sebastian Maniscalco, Matt Friend and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias.
The show will cover both coasts, with Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora hosting in new York and TV personality Jeannie Mai hosting in Hollywood.
“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024″ will air live on ABC Sunday, Dec. 31, kicking off at 8 p.m. EST.
