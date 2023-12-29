‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ will feature Ludacris, Cardi B and Ms. Pat

For the 52nd year, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” will take over Time Square to count down to the new year. This year, the show will feature musical guests from almost every genre taking the stage to perform in the holiday extravaganza, hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Cardi B and LL Cool J are the latest acts announced for the show. They’ll join Ludacris, who dominated the stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Hip-Hop 50 celebration.

“I’m so competitive that I just want to continue to stay hungry, and that’s what I do,” he told BET. “But I love that I can be a beacon of light, positivity, and inspiration for other people who come after me.”