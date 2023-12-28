9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 into Monday, Jan. 1. $99, VIP table for six $750. Illuminarium Atlanta, 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta. 404-341-1000.

Enjoy beverages and an all-you-can-eat buffet, watch the Times Square ball drop, dance to a live DJ and make a midnight champagne toast.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Fan Fest

8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 30. Free. Georgia World Congress Center Hall C, 465 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-223-4000.

Celebrate the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl with a giant indoor fan experience with interactive attractions, sponsor displays and sampling, merchandise, and live entertainment including pep rallies featuring cheerleaders, bands and mascots from both schools.

New Year’s Eve Carnaval Masquerade Ball

9 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 into Monday, Jan. 1. Prices vary for event-only packages and event plus room packages. The Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park, 100 CNN Center, Atlanta. 404-659-0000.

Dress up in formal attire with themed masks and dance to a live Latin band or enjoy music from Atlanta’s top DJs. Food stations, along with signature cocktails, wine and a beer open bar area also available.

Cobb

Charlie Wilson and Friends

8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30. $75 and up plus fees. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.

Listen to a performance from Gap Band founder and solo star Charlie Wilson, who has had 10 number-one singles, 11 Grammy Award nominations and a New York Times best-selling memoir.

New Year’s Eve Bash

6 p.m.-midnight Sunday, Dec. 31. Free. The Plaza at Battery Atlanta, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta.

Say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024 with an early inning celebration starting at 6 p.m. with music from Brady Rhymer and an inflatable balloon drop for kids at 8 p.m. Late innings begin at 9 p.m. with the 12 South Band and ends with a fireworks display at midnight.

The Best of Queen and Led Zeppelin New Year’s Eve Concert

9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. $45-$80. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Join in the fun as a live band recreates iconic Queen and Led Zeppelin hits.

DeKalb

Mother’s Finest

7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30. $46.17 and up. Eddie’s Attic, 515-B N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976.

Watch a show by Mother’s Finest, celebrating over 50 years of crushing the groove.

Kids’ Early New Year’s Eve Celebration

Noon-9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Adults $19.99-$39.99 plus tax, kids $19.99-$34.99 plus tax. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407.

Bring the kids to ring in the New Year early with Stone Mountain Park’s usual attractions, a magical snowfall, an early countdown to the new year and 9 p.m. fireworks.

Party Like It’s 1920 New Year’s Eve Party

8 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 into Monday, Jan. 1. Free. The Brass Tap, 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-557-0232.

Come dressed in your best 1920s attire to compete for cash prizes, enjoy music from a live DJ and toast complimentary champagne at midnight.

North Fulton

New Year’s Eve Bootlegger Ball

8 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 into Monday, Jan. 1. General admission $150 per person. Roaring Social Alpharetta, 35 Milton Ave., Alpharetta. 678-580-1970.

Get out your fedoras, pearls and boas to dance to live music by the Atlanta Soul Band performing Top 40 dance, R&B, Motown/soul, old and new school funk and hip-hop.

New Year’s Eve with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. $48.50 and up. Byers Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-206-2022.

Make memories with a concert of favorites by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra that includes the waltz from Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake,” Mendelssohn’s Nocturne from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and more.

Ella Beth

7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29. $39. The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway Suite 5, Alpharetta. 855-583-5838.

Catch a performance by Ella Beth, an Australian jazz-soul singer/songwriter who has been compared to a contemporary Amy Winehouse.

Gwinnett

Frosty Fun: New Year’s Eve

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Parson’s Alley, 3530 W. Lawrenceville St., Duluth. 770-476-3434.

Join host Jessica It’s All Good for family crafts, photo ops and a drop at noon.

Bee Gees Gold: Tribute to The Bee Gees

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29. $28 and up. Gas South Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 office, 470-639-8243 tickets.

See Bee Gees Gold recreate the look and sound of the iconic band from the ‘60s to the late ‘70s.

Goals & Glitter

11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 30. Free. Norcross branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library, 5735 Buford Hwy., Norcross. 770-978-5154.

Kick off the new year with fun goal-setting activities for all ages.