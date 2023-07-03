Modern, experimental puppetry of Poncili Creación will shake up Atlanta

Credit: Nash Baker

Credit: Nash Baker

Things to Do
By Luke Evans – For the AJC
23 minutes ago
X

Pablo and Efrain Del Hierro, twin brothers from Puerto Rico who travel the world with their surreal puppets, are bringing their creations to Atlanta this week.

“Hungry Garden” uses music, puppetry and dance in an interactive improv show that seeks to connect audiences with their own creativity. The show runs Thursday, July 6, to Sunday, July 9, at the Center for Puppetry Arts.

By day, they’ll present a family-friendly version of the show, with the improv geared toward audiences age 4 and up. By night, the rules go out the window with “Hungry Garden: After Dark,” an adult-oriented version for 18-and-up crowd that “may contain depictions of sex, violence and non-human nudity.”

The plot is largely improvisational, with some elements shrouded to preserve the spontaneous nature of the show. This approach is a stark departure from the Center for Puppetry Arts’ usual practice of carefully scripted productions.

The brothers have been creating performance art together as Poncili Creación since 2012, drawing inspiration from myths and legends for puppetry that seeks to give life to inanimate objects. They also draw on tribal symbols such as masks and totems to evoke ancient forms of storytelling. In addition, many of their pieces don’t hide the human bodies behind the puppets to create striking and often otherworldly images.

They’ve described their work as their own version of reality, one that’s governed by what they call “chaotic tranquility.” This idea inspired the troupe’s name. “Poncili” is a made-up word that they use to represent the idea of “chaotic tranquility,” while “Creación” honors the creativity they’ve dedicated their lives to.

Credit: Nick van Tiem

Credit: Nick van Tiem

Sarah Augsburger, the center’s associate marketing director, said the Del Hierro brothers’ show is “based on adventure, imagination, fearlessness and a wish to be in the moment with audiences.”

The Center for Puppetry Arts has also created a special exhibition for Poncili Creación that runs through Oct. 29. The exhibition is part of the second year of the center’s Puppetry Now initiative that highlights the “work of contemporary artists and puppeteers of color.”

IF YOU GO

“Hungry Garden”

Thursday, July 6, to Sunday, July 9. Noon, family shows. Various times, adult-only shows. $22-$27. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 404-873-3391, puppet.org.

About the Author

Luke Evans
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Inside City Hall: Sinkhole saga raises questions about city infrastructure8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia universities’ response to lt. gov: millions spent on diversity efforts
1h ago

Study: Georgia maternal mortality increase among five worst in nation
2h ago

How Biden’s new plans to address student loan debt would work
7h ago

How Biden’s new plans to address student loan debt would work
7h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the City of Atlanta

Pickleball players lobby Atlanta city officials for their own courts
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Charlie Watts

Contested Atlanta green space becomes a stage for communion with nature
16m ago
Two giants of Atlanta music helped forge guitarist’s musical path
28m ago
Grab your girlfriends and go: Try these getaways to recharge, reconnect
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Mallika Vora

Deported from Atlanta, ‘The Migrant Chef’ now famous in Mexico
2023 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures
Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top