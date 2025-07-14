Beyoncé brought Jay-Z out tonight in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/vCvc01FcSD — DJ R-Tistic (@DJRTistic) July 14, 2025

At the end of the song, the couple shared a kiss. Jay-Z later performed “Public Service Announcement,” from 2003’s “The Black Album.”

At some point during his wife’s stop in the city, Jay-Z posed for a photo with former Atlanta mayor and current Georgia gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms. She also took a picture with Atlanta rapper Quavo at the show.

Beyoncé‘s takeover in the city concludes Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.