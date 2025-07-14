“Got the hottest chick in the game wearing my chain.”
That classic Jay-Z lyric, from 2003’s “Public Service Announcement” still rings true over 20 years later.
On Sunday, the legendary rapper surprised the Atlanta crowd for night three of four of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. About halfway through the show, Jay-Z joined his wife to perform their Grammy-winning monster hit “Crazy in Love.” The moment marked Jay-Z’s second appearance at the Cowboy Carter Tour, after previously sharing the stage at Beyoncé‘s Paris show last month.
At the end of the song, the couple shared a kiss. Jay-Z later performed “Public Service Announcement,” from 2003’s “The Black Album.”
At some point during his wife’s stop in the city, Jay-Z posed for a photo with former Atlanta mayor and current Georgia gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms. She also took a picture with Atlanta rapper Quavo at the show.
Beyoncé‘s takeover in the city concludes Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.
