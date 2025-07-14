Arts & Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment

Jay-Z makes surprise appearance at Beyoncé Cowboy Carter show in Atlanta

Beyoncé’s final Atlanta tour stop is Monday night.
Jay-Z walks on the field before a Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in East Rutherford, N.J., Wednesday, July 9, 2025. He made a cameo during Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter show in Atlanta on July 13, 2025. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Jay-Z walks on the field before a Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in East Rutherford, N.J., Wednesday, July 9, 2025. He made a cameo during Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter show in Atlanta on July 13, 2025. (Frank Franklin II/AP)
By
0 minutes ago

“Got the hottest chick in the game wearing my chain.”

That classic Jay-Z lyric, from 2003’s “Public Service Announcement” still rings true over 20 years later.

On Sunday, the legendary rapper surprised the Atlanta crowd for night three of four of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. About halfway through the show, Jay-Z joined his wife to perform their Grammy-winning monster hit “Crazy in Love.” The moment marked Jay-Z’s second appearance at the Cowboy Carter Tour, after previously sharing the stage at Beyoncé‘s Paris show last month.

ExploreBeyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm

At the end of the song, the couple shared a kiss. Jay-Z later performed “Public Service Announcement,” from 2003’s “The Black Album.”

At some point during his wife’s stop in the city, Jay-Z posed for a photo with former Atlanta mayor and current Georgia gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms. She also took a picture with Atlanta rapper Quavo at the show.

Beyoncé‘s takeover in the city concludes Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

Related
Placeholder Image

Credit: Julian Dakdouk

Beyoncé turns reclamation into her personal rodeo at Cowboy Carter show

About the Author

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

Follow DeAsia Paige on twitter
More Stories

The Latest

Artist Lowkey Lyss creates nostalgic woodcut artworks out of their home studio in Decatur.

Credit: Photo by Isadora Pennington

Inspired by nostalgia, Atlanta artist Lowkey Lyss creates their own future

Meet Darcie, the robot delivering dinner with a dash of Atlanta art and whimsy

Chuck E. Cheese opens arcades for adults, including one in Buford

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff waves to a crowd of supporters during his "Rally For Our Republic" event on Saturday, July 12, 2025, inside the Kehoe Iron Works building at Trustees Garden in Savannah. During his speech, Ossoff said, "What’s happening to our country right now should chill us to the bone." (Sarah Peacock for the AJC)

Credit: Sarah Peacock for the AJC

Ossoff attempts to tap into angst over Trump, ‘Big, Beautiful’ law at rally

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff attacks President Trump and the Republican agenda, particularly the recently passed tax and spending bill, in a reelection campaign rally in Savannah

Stars come out to play at MLB Celebrity Softball Game at Truist Park

Hall of Famer CC Sabathia was named MVP in leading the American League over the National League in a game that also featured Druski, Terrell Owens, Jordan Chiles and many more

Chuck E. Cheese opens arcades for adults, including one in Buford

Unlike the beer-and-food playgrounds for grown-ups like Dave & Buster's, Chuck’s Arcade is all about the games, and its Georgia location is in the Mall of Georgia in Buford