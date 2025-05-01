Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? Make your own lantern and walk in the Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade or enjoy the festivities, including live bands and vendor markets. Or enjoy the Kentucky Derby at events including a Red Phone Booth Downtown party and Duluth Derby Day.
Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Intown Atlanta
A lantern parade will be held on the Southwest Trail, with bands, vendor markets, lantern-making stations and food trucks adding to the fun at nearby locations.
4-10 p.m. Saturday. Free. Various locations in West End.
Dress to impress in your bow ties and fascinators to celebrate the Kentucky Derby. A Four Roses welcome cocktail, live entertainment, light bites, raffles and best dressed contests will also be a part of the evening.
5 p.m. Saturday. $33. Red Phone Booth Downtown, 17 Andrew Young International Blvd. NE, Atlanta. 404-254-3139, freshtix.com/events/kentucky-derby-0503-downtown
See dogs strut their stuff on the red carpet, enjoy music, get a free drawing of your pet, shop at doggie-centric vendors and more. Read more about the Mutt Gala here.
2-5 p.m. Sunday. 10th Street Park, 1005 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta and Peachtree Street between 10th and 11th streets. Free. 404-892-0050, eventbrite.com/e/midtown-mutt-gala-2025-tickets-1269493442059
Cobb
Bring the family for two days of arts, crafts and live music, along with a kids’ zone and festival food.
10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. 770-794-5601, mariettaga.gov/1262/May-Retta-Daze
Watch a performance of Louisa May Alcott’s classic Civil War story of the March sisters, which includes a powerful score.
8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. $27.44-$51.94. Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta. 678-664-9343, tix.com/ticket-sales/mariettatheatre/5266
Admire a showcase of cars and enjoy coffee, food and live music at this event, which helps raise money for Special Olympics Georgia.
8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Free, with donations for Special Olympics Georgia accepted. Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main St., Kennesaw. kennesaw-ga.gov/kennesaw-event/main-street-cruise-in/
DeKalb
Head to the third annual Latino Family Festival for a drone and light show, festive parade and plenty of live international talent, including Aztec dancers, the Panamanian Marching Band of Atlanta, Colombian and Mexican ballet performers, stilt walkers and mariachi.
4-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $39.99 adults, $35.99 children for attractions passes, which include the festival. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 478-478-6686, stonemountainpark.com/activity/events/latino-family-festival
Watch Main Street Theatre’s performance of the Lionel Bart musical based on the classic Charles Dickens novel.
7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Adults $15, students and seniors 55 and up with IDs $12, children 12 and under $10. Tucker Recreation Center, 4898 Lavista Road, Tucker. app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=271800
Join a three-day festival of a diverse artists’ market, live music, dance, comedy, theatrical performances and a Children’s Book Party.
6-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Downtown Decatur. decaturartsfestival.com
North Fulton
Help raise funds for the Chattahoochee Nature Center. Take a guided tour along the scenic river boardwalk, meet resident animal ambassadors, sip cocktails, enjoy food, dance to live music and participate in a live auction.
5:30-10 p.m. Saturday. $175. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055, chattnaturecenter.org/special-events/anown
Watch cowboys and cowgirls compete in traditional rodeo events, and go early to enjoy food, pony rides, rock wall climbing, bungee jumping, mechanical bull riding and shopping. Tickets are cash only if purchased at the event.
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Adults $20, $10 kids 5-10, free for kids 4 and under. Wills Park Equestrian Center, 11915 Wills Road, Alpharetta. eventbrite.com/e/rodeo-wills-park-equestrian-center-alpharettta-ga-tickets-1325656206399
Shop at a global marketplace, treat yourself to food and drink and enjoy an eclectic lineup of performers.
Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Free. Atlanta Athletic Club (fields across from club), 1930 Bobby Jones Drive, Johns Creek. 678-512-3202, johnscreekga.gov/recreation-parks/special-events/international-festival/
Gwinnett
Free Comic Book Day Celebration
Celebrate Free Comic Book Day with a cosplay contest, expert-led panels and workshops and, of course, free comics. Read more about the Free Comic Book Day here.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Free. Lawrenceville Arts Center, 125 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653, downtownlawrencevillega.com
Dress as your favorite “Star Wars” character to enter a contest for the chance to win prizes at this event filled with tacos, live music and entertainment and “Star Wars”-themed fun.
Noon-7 p.m. Sunday. Free. Plaza Las Americas, 733 Pleasant Hill Drive NW, Lilburn. 404-838-6740, plazalasamericasatl.com/event/5-de-mayo-taco-fest-2
Dress to the nines and watch all the Derby coverage on a large screen, enter a best dressed contest, listen to live music, take your chances on a free betting raffle and let the kids ride ponies.
2:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. Downtown Duluth. 770-476-3434, duluthga.net
