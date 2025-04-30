The famous Met Gala features celebrities wearing over-the-top fashions as they walk the red carpet. Well, move over, New York fashionistas: On Sunday, dogs will have their own chance to strut their stuff in a Midtown Atlanta Alliance event.
The Mutt Gala will be held 2-5 p.m. at 10th Street Park, 1005 Peachtree St. NE (between 10th and 11th streets along Peachtree Street, which will be closed to cars). Guests can bring their dogs or come on their own, and stylish attire is encouraged (but not required).
Watch dogs stride down the red carpet in their fabulous fashions, where they’ll be photographed by “puparazzi” and judged by Atlanta celebrities. Drag queens Bridgitte Bidet and Ella/saurus/REX will emcee the red carpet event. Music from DJ Ree de la Vega will add to the festivities, and several vendors will sell food and drinks on-site.
Guests can browse through a vendor village filled with ways to spoil your pup, including fashionable outfits and organic treats. If you’d like to have your pet drawn for free (first come, first served), you can visit Pet Sketches by Kat.
The event is free to attend, and tickets are available online. Slots to participate in the costume contest are already filled, but guests are welcome to watch the red carpet and perhaps gain inspiration for a future costume.
After the contest, foster dogs are welcome to sniff their way down the red carpet for free. You’ll also have the chance to adopt a new four-legged friend from LifeLine Animal Project. The adoptees will have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated for rabies.
More information: 404-892-0050, midtownatl.com. More about LifeLine adoptions: lifelineanimal.org.
